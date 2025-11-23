Knight Monsters Take Rubber Match Victory Over Ghost Pirates, 4-3
Published on November 22, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release
STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, took two out of three games from the Savannah Ghost Pirates with their win on Saturday night, 4-3.
In the first, Savannah found the back of the net first, thanks to Zach Krajnik's first goal of the season to make it 1-0 Ghost Pirates. However, Devon Paliani would answer back at the 13:13 mark to tie the game at 1 headed into the locker room.
In the second, Tahoe controlled the game. Paliani buried his second of the game and fifth of the season, and just 61 seconds later, Sloan Stanick capitalized on his 12th goal of the season, which gave him 100 career ECHL points, to make it 3-1 Knight Monsters headed into the final 20.
In the third, Casey Bailey scored on the power play to make it 4-1 Tahoe, and make the game look like it was over, but Savannah stormed back. A goal from Robert Mastrosimone and one from Dennis Cesana cut the Tahoe lead to 4-3, but with the extra attacker out on the ice, the Ghost Pirates could not beat Cameron Whitehead, who stopped 31 of 34 Savannah shots, as the Knight Monsters took home a 4-3 victory.
The Knight Monsters return home on Friday, November 28, to take on the Tulsa Oilers at Tahoe Blue Event Center for night one of Wizard Weekend. Puck drop is at 7:00 pm, with pregame coverage on the Knight Monsters broadcast network beginning at 6:50 pm. Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are now available. For more information, visit www.knightmonstershockey.com
#DareToDescend
