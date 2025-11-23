Houle Leads Thunder to Shootout Win vs. Walleye

Wichita Thunder's Donavan Houle congratulated by team

TOLEDO, OH - Donavan Houle recorded two goals and the game-winner in the shootout to help Wichita prevail over Toledo on Saturday night, 4-3, at the Huntington Center.

Nick Nardecchia tallied his first goal as a pro while six others collected points. Roddy Ross earned the win, stopping 23 shots and three out of four shooters in the penalty shot round.

Toledo raced out to a fast start, grabbing a 2-0 lead. Tanner Kelly opened the scoring just 1:04 into the game. Roy created a turnover on the right wall, fed it over to Kelly and he beat Ross over the glove.

At 11:16, Jordan Ernst made it 2-0. Conlan Keenan came around the net, dished a pass to Ernst at the bottom of the circle and he tallied his fifth of the year.

Just three minutes later, Houle cut the lead to one with his third of the season. He caught a pass near the edge of the left circle, skated towards the blue paint and slid a shot through Nolan Lalonde to make it 2-1.

In the second, Brandon Hawkins made it 3-1 at 10:14. He hammered a one-timer from the top of the left circle for his fifth of the campaign.

Nardecchia made it 3-2 just over a minute later with his first pro goal. Nolan Kneen made a terrific pass through a seam, and Nardecchia beat Lalonde just inside the post. The goal was reviewed to make sure it completely crossed the line, which was upheld.

Houle tied the contest at 13:36 of the third. He skated through the neutral zone, dangled past a defender and fired a shot from the right circle past Lalonde.

Wichita outshot Toledo in the final frame, 9-5, and couldn't get another past Lalonde despite having three power play chances. The contest stayed level and headed to overtime.

In the extra session, the Thunder were awarded a two-man advantage as Denis Smirnov and Nick Andrews were both sent off for minor penalties. Wichita was kept at bay by the Toledo penalty kill and the game headed into a shootout.

The first two shooters for their respective teams were both denied. Smirnov scored in the bottom of round two to give the Walleye a 1-0 lead.

Jay Dickman connected with his patented Forsberg move to tie it at one. Jordan Ernst was stopped by Ross and sudden death was needed.

Houle beat Lalonde with a beautiful stickhandling move to give Wichita a 2-1 lead.

Will Hillman was stopped in the bottom of round four and the Thunder earned the extra point.

Wichita earned its first-ever win against Toledo in the all-time series. The Thunder also won their first game past regulation this season.

Houle tallied his first two-goal game in a Thunder uniform. He has three goals over his last four outings. Lucas Vanroboys added an assist, giving him points in five of his last six contests. Ross improved to 3-1-1 with the victory.

The Thunder were 0-for-8 on the power play. The Walleye went 0-for-2 on the man advantage.

Wichita finishes its three-game weekend road trip out East with its first meeting of the season against Fort Wayne. Opening faceoff is set for 4:05 p.m.

