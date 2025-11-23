Royals Split Four-Game Series with Nailers, Drop Finale, 3-1

Published on November 22, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (9-4-2-0, 20 PTS), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, fell to the Wheeling Nailers (11-3-0-0, 22 PTS), 3-1, at Santander Arena on Saturday, November 22nd.

Goaltender Keith Petruzzelli (3-4-1-0) suffered the loss in goal with 28 saves on 31 shots faced while Nailers netminder Jake Smith (5-0-0-0) earned the win in goal with 36 saves on 37 shots faced.

After a scoreless first period, Wheeling scored two goals on tallies from Jack Works(3) at 12:12 and Connor Lockhart(3) at 16:52, 2-0. Tanner Andrew(1) extended Wheeling's lead to three 2:17 into the second period with his first professional career goal, 3-0.

With an extra attacker on the ice, Massimo Rizzo(3) cut the Reading deficit to two goals at 17:50. The late push fell short for the Royals as Smith denied 13 of the 14 shots in the third period to seal the Wheeling victory.

With the loss, the Royals fell to 9-4-2 overall and 3-3-0 at home, having a point in 11 of their 15 games overall.

The Royals play a three-in-three on the road against the Trois-Rivières Lions at the Colisee Videotron opening on Friday at 7:00 p.m. before continuing on Saturday at 3:00 p.m. and concluding on Sunday at 3:00 p.m.

The Royals return home on Wednesday, December 4th for a Wild Wednesday promotional game, featuring $2 beer at select locations around the concourse, $2.50 ticket discount for college students and a $6.10 ticket discount in the Orange Zone.

For all home games this season, fans can enjoy parking as low as $5 (see garage locations & rates).







ECHL Stories from November 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.