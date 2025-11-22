Lions Add an Experienced Forward
Published on November 22, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
TROIS-RIVIÈRES - The Trois-Rivières Lions (affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) have signed forward Joel Teasdale.
The Quebec native has played over 200 games in the American Hockey League, including more than 100 in a Laval Rocket uniform.
He also played two games with the Montreal Canadiens during the 2022-2023 season, recording one assist.
Teasdale began the season in Slovakia and is returning to North America after playing eight games with HK Spisska Nova Ves, where he tallied one goal and two assists.
