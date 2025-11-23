Gladiators Power Past Swamp Rabbits, 4-2, in Energetic Home Victory
Published on November 22, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Atlanta Gladiators News Release
Atlanta Gladiators' Joey Cipollone and Greenville Swamp Rabbits' Carter Savoie in action
(Atlanta Gladiators)
Duluth, GA - The Atlanta Gladiators returned to Gas South Arena on Saturday night with purpose, passion, and a message for the rest of the South Division: they're back on track. In a physical showdown that highlighted emerging rivalries, momentum swings, and clutch scoring, the Gladiators defeated the Greenville Swamp Rabbits 4-2 behind a pair of goals from Joey Cipollone and standout performances throughout the lineup.
From the opening puck drop, the tone was unmistakable. Both teams wasted no time engaging in heavy hits, scrums, and post-whistle exchanges, signaling a season-long rivalry in the making. The first period remained tight and physical until a late Greenville break saw Cam Hausinger capitalize at the 17:33 mark, giving the Swamp Rabbits a 1-0 lead heading into intermission.
Atlanta answered emphatically in the second. A strange, looping deflection found its way over the Greenville goaltender at the 9:12 mark, as Mike McNamee chipped in the tying goal, assisted by veteran Cody Sylvester. Just 49 seconds later, the building erupted. Joey Cipollone buried the go-ahead goal, with Sylvester and Anthony Firriolo grabbing the assists. Although Greenville tied the game late in the period, the Gladiators carried renewed confidence into the third.
That energy exploded early in the final frame. At the 3:04 mark, Ryan Nolan capped off a swift counterattack to restore the lead, finishing a well-executed setup from McNamee and Alex Young. Less than three minutes later, Cipollone struck again, this time off a crisp feed from Young, to put Atlanta ahead 4-2 and send the home crowd into a frenzy.
With pressure mounting, Gladiators goaltender Ethan Haider came up with one of the biggest moments of the night, shutting down a one-on-one chance at 8:40 to preserve the two-goal cushion. Tempers flared late, with both teams trading penalties, but Atlanta's penalty kill held firm when it mattered most.
In a game defined by grit, depth scoring, and timely saves, the Gladiators closed out a complete 4-2 win, one that reasserts their identity and momentum as the season progresses. The physicality is rising, the rivalry is brewing, and Atlanta is showing no hesitation in defending home ice. The Glads now move to 9-3 on the season and look ahead to their Sunday afternoon matchup against the South Carolina Stingrays.
