Grizzlies Win, 5-4, at Tulsa to Complete Weekend Sweep

Published on November 22, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Utah Grizzlies News Release







Tulsa, Oklahoma - Jack Ricketts scored 1 goal and 3 assists and Griffin Ness had 2 goals to lead the Utah Grizzlies to a 5-4 road victory as they completed a two game weekend series over the Tulsa Oilers at BOK Center in front of a crowd of 9071.

Danny Dzhaniyev got Utah on the board 7:17 into the contest as he scored his fifth goal of the season. Dzhaniyev had 1 goal, 1 assist, 7 shots and was a +3 in the win. Dzhaniyev extended his point streak to 5 straight games. Utah is 5-2-1 when scoring first this season. Griffin Ness scored a highlight goal 8:59 in to extend Utah's lead to 2-0.

Early in the second period Tulsa scored two power play goals in a 31 second stretch to tie the game. Both of the power play goals were redirected in front of the crease. Tyrell Goulbourne 3:13 in and Easton Armstrong 3:44 in. Utah retook the lead on the second goal from Griffin Ness 4:55 in. Jack Ricketts picked up an assist in each of Utah's first three goals. Ricketts scored a power play goal 11:41 in as he redirected an Aiden Hansen-Bukata shot. Tulsa's Armstrong scored a power play goal 18:57 in. Utah led 4-3 after 40 minutes of play.

John Gelatt scored the eventual game winner 8:40 into the third period to give Utah a 5-3 lead. Jeremie Biakabutuka scored with 0.4 seconds left in regulation for Tulsa to complete the scoring. Utah gets the victory as their record goes to 7-6-2 on the season. They are 6-3-1 on the road this season, outscoring opponents 32 to 28.

Utah was 1 for 4 on the power play as they now have scored a power play goal in 9 straight games. Tulsa was 3 for 4 on the power play. Utah outscored Tulsa 4 to 0 in five on five situations. The Grizzlies outshot Tulsa 40 to 29.

Dylan Wells got the win in net as he stopped 25 of 29. Tulsa's Tomas Suchanek saved 35 of 40.

The Grizzlies will host the Allen Americans on November 26, 28-29 at Maverik Center. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars

1. Jack Ricketts (Utah) - 1 goal, 3 assists, +2, 3 shots.

2. Easton Armstrong (Tulsa) - 2 goals.

3. Griffin Ness (Utah) - 2 goals, +2, 5 shots.







