Grizzlies Win, 5-4, at Tulsa to Complete Weekend Sweep
Published on November 22, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Utah Grizzlies News Release
Tulsa, Oklahoma - Jack Ricketts scored 1 goal and 3 assists and Griffin Ness had 2 goals to lead the Utah Grizzlies to a 5-4 road victory as they completed a two game weekend series over the Tulsa Oilers at BOK Center in front of a crowd of 9071.
Danny Dzhaniyev got Utah on the board 7:17 into the contest as he scored his fifth goal of the season. Dzhaniyev had 1 goal, 1 assist, 7 shots and was a +3 in the win. Dzhaniyev extended his point streak to 5 straight games. Utah is 5-2-1 when scoring first this season. Griffin Ness scored a highlight goal 8:59 in to extend Utah's lead to 2-0.
Early in the second period Tulsa scored two power play goals in a 31 second stretch to tie the game. Both of the power play goals were redirected in front of the crease. Tyrell Goulbourne 3:13 in and Easton Armstrong 3:44 in. Utah retook the lead on the second goal from Griffin Ness 4:55 in. Jack Ricketts picked up an assist in each of Utah's first three goals. Ricketts scored a power play goal 11:41 in as he redirected an Aiden Hansen-Bukata shot. Tulsa's Armstrong scored a power play goal 18:57 in. Utah led 4-3 after 40 minutes of play.
John Gelatt scored the eventual game winner 8:40 into the third period to give Utah a 5-3 lead. Jeremie Biakabutuka scored with 0.4 seconds left in regulation for Tulsa to complete the scoring. Utah gets the victory as their record goes to 7-6-2 on the season. They are 6-3-1 on the road this season, outscoring opponents 32 to 28.
Utah was 1 for 4 on the power play as they now have scored a power play goal in 9 straight games. Tulsa was 3 for 4 on the power play. Utah outscored Tulsa 4 to 0 in five on five situations. The Grizzlies outshot Tulsa 40 to 29.
Dylan Wells got the win in net as he stopped 25 of 29. Tulsa's Tomas Suchanek saved 35 of 40.
The Grizzlies will host the Allen Americans on November 26, 28-29 at Maverik Center. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.
3 stars
1. Jack Ricketts (Utah) - 1 goal, 3 assists, +2, 3 shots.
2. Easton Armstrong (Tulsa) - 2 goals.
3. Griffin Ness (Utah) - 2 goals, +2, 5 shots.
ECHL Stories from November 22, 2025
- Tahoe Hangs on to Defeat Savannah - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Knight Monsters Take Rubber Match Victory Over Ghost Pirates, 4-3 - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Rush Fall, 6-3, Swept by Kansas City - Rapid City Rush
- Fuel Earn Point in Shootout Thriller on Racers Night - Indy Fuel
- Grizzlies Win, 5-4, at Tulsa to Complete Weekend Sweep - Utah Grizzlies
- Gladiators Power Past Swamp Rabbits, 4-2, in Energetic Home Victory - Atlanta Gladiators
- Walleye Kill off Eight Penalties in 4-3 Shootout Loss Against Wichita - Toledo Walleye
- Houle Leads Thunder to Shootout Win vs. Walleye - Wichita Thunder
- Oilers' New-Found Power Rhythm Not Enough to Best Grizzlies Attack - Tulsa Oilers
- Komets Cook Wings, 3-1 - Fort Wayne Komets
- Gargoyles Extend 3-Game Road Win Streak, 4-2, Over Worcester - Greensboro Gargoyles
- K-Wings Battle Komets, Fall on Road - Kalamazoo Wings
- Atlanta Pulls Away from Swamp Rabbits in the Third Period - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Royals Split Four-Game Series with Nailers, Drop Finale, 3-1 - Reading Royals
- Nailers Win First Place Showdown, 3-1 - Wheeling Nailers
- Brodeur, Thunder Shut Down Fuel 1-0 in Shootout - Adirondack Thunder
- Worcester Comeback Falls Short in 4-2 Loss to Gargoyles - Worcester Railers HC
- Lions Add an Experienced Forward - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Admirals Concede Six Goals in Defeat against Lions - Norfolk Admirals
- ECHL Transactions - November 22 - ECHL
- Grizzlies Gameday: November 22, 2025 - Utah at Tulsa - BOK Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Carter Wilkie Recalled by Calgary Wranglers - Rapid City Rush
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Rush Game Notes: November 22, 2025 - Rush vs. Kansas City Mavericks - Rapid City Rush
- Defenseman Aidan Hreschuk Recalled to Texas Stars - Idaho Steelheads
- Game Day Preview: Final Game in Boise - Allen Americans
- Swamp Rabbits Skip Past Icemen 3-1 - Jacksonville Icemen
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Utah Grizzlies Stories
- Grizzlies Win, 5-4, at Tulsa to Complete Weekend Sweep
- Grizzlies Gameday: November 22, 2025 - Utah at Tulsa - BOK Center
- Grizzlies Earn 3-1 Road Win at Tulsa
- Grizzlies Gameday: November 21, 2025 - Utah at Tulsa - BOK Center
- Grizzlies Weekly: Fillion Signs with Utah, Road Game Date and Time Changes