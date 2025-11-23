K-Wings Battle Komets, Fall on Road

Published on November 22, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Kalamazoo Wings News Release







FORT WAYNE, IN - The Kalamazoo Wings (4-9-0-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, fell to the Fort Wayne Komets (10-3-0-0) at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum on Saturday, 3-1.

Kalamazoo's rookie forward Hunter Strand (5) increased his goal streak to four games with the K-Wings' lone goal to draw to within one at the 6:30 mark of the third period. On the play, Ryan Cox (3) and Davis Pennington (5) both fired shots that eventually deflected to Strand out front, making the score 2-1 Komets.

Unfortunately, Fort Wayne responded with a 4-on-4 goal at the 9:30 mark of the third.

After a scoreless opening frame, the Komets broke the deadlock in the second period, scoring at the 4:22 mark and later adding another during a 4-on-4 at the 8:10 mark.

Luke Pavicich (2-3-0-0) wa s fantastic in this one, turning aside 37 of 40 shots, and Kalamazoo was 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.

The K-Wings' return home for a spellbinding contest at Wicked Night, presented by Woznicki Law, at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 26! We're painting the ice in honor of the iconic musical turned HIT movie, and every fan will light up the arena with a FREE LED LIGHT UP bracelet. There will also be a free character appearance as both Glinda and Elphaba will be in the house. It's going to be positively wicked - don't miss it!

--

Get ready to toss for a cause at our Teddy Bear Toss Night, presented by Bronson, on Friday, November 28 at 7:00 p.m. EST! Bring a new or gently used plush toy to throw on the ice when the K-Wings score their first goal- all donations go to local charities. Plus, the first 1,000 fans get a limited-edition K-Wings goalie oven mitt! And don't forget, it's also $3 Friday- enjoy $3 beers, sodas, and hot dogs until 8 p.m.!

Join us for the first 269 Night and Winning Weekday of the 2025-26 season on Dec. 10 at 7 p.m. EST! If the K-Wings beat Bloomington, you win a free ticket to our next midweek game! Plus, it's a party all about the 269 with $2 Beers, $6 Wing Baskets, and $9 tickets (*Tickets $11 if purchased Gameday).

