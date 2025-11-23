K-Wings Battle Komets, Fall on Road
Published on November 22, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Kalamazoo Wings News Release
FORT WAYNE, IN - The Kalamazoo Wings (4-9-0-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, fell to the Fort Wayne Komets (10-3-0-0) at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum on Saturday, 3-1.
Kalamazoo's rookie forward Hunter Strand (5) increased his goal streak to four games with the K-Wings' lone goal to draw to within one at the 6:30 mark of the third period. On the play, Ryan Cox (3) and Davis Pennington (5) both fired shots that eventually deflected to Strand out front, making the score 2-1 Komets.
Unfortunately, Fort Wayne responded with a 4-on-4 goal at the 9:30 mark of the third.
After a scoreless opening frame, the Komets broke the deadlock in the second period, scoring at the 4:22 mark and later adding another during a 4-on-4 at the 8:10 mark.
Luke Pavicich (2-3-0-0) wa s fantastic in this one, turning aside 37 of 40 shots, and Kalamazoo was 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.
The K-Wings' return home for a spellbinding contest at Wicked Night, presented by Woznicki Law, at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 26! We're painting the ice in honor of the iconic musical turned HIT movie, and every fan will light up the arena with a FREE LED LIGHT UP bracelet. There will also be a free character appearance as both Glinda and Elphaba will be in the house. It's going to be positively wicked - don't miss it!
--
Get ready to toss for a cause at our Teddy Bear Toss Night, presented by Bronson, on Friday, November 28 at 7:00 p.m. EST! Bring a new or gently used plush toy to throw on the ice when the K-Wings score their first goal- all donations go to local charities. Plus, the first 1,000 fans get a limited-edition K-Wings goalie oven mitt! And don't forget, it's also $3 Friday- enjoy $3 beers, sodas, and hot dogs until 8 p.m.!
Join us for the first 269 Night and Winning Weekday of the 2025-26 season on Dec. 10 at 7 p.m. EST! If the K-Wings beat Bloomington, you win a free ticket to our next midweek game! Plus, it's a party all about the 269 with $2 Beers, $6 Wing Baskets, and $9 tickets (*Tickets $11 if purchased Gameday).
Season Tickets for 2025-26 are available NOW. Click here to join the ranks of the High Flyers and catch all the action next season with all the perks!
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.