K-Wings Drop Weekend Finale to Cyclones Sunday

November 16, 2025

November 16, 2025

Kalamazoo loses its footing after the second period, and Cincinnati prevails with three goals in the third.

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (3-8-0-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, lost in the weekend finale to the Cincinnati Cyclones (6-5-0-0) at Wings Event Center Sunday, 4-1.

Kalamazoo took the early lead off the stick of rookie forward Hunter Strand (3) at the 19:31 mark of the first period. Strand crashed the net, scooped up a loose puck in a six-player scrum at the top of the crease, and buried it for the goal. Andre Ghantous (4) and Ryan Cox (2) picked up assists on the play.

Cincinnati responded by scoring a goal at the 4:23 mark of the second period.

In the third period, the Cyclones tallied a pair of goals at the 39-second and 10:42 marks, moving the score to 3-1. Cincinnati added an empty-netter at the 19:16 mark.

Jonathan Lemeuix made 26 of 29 saves, and the K-Wings went 1-for-1 on the penalty kill.

The K-Wings hit the road next week, facing off against the Iowa Heartlanders (5-7-1-0) at 8 p.m. EST. on Wednesday, Nov. 19, at Xtreme Arena.

The K-Wings' next home game is going to be spellbinding at Wicked Night, presented by Woznicki Law, at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 26! We're painting the ice in honor of the iconic musical turned HIT movie, and every fan will light up the arena with a FREE LED LIGHT UP bracelet. There will also be a free character appearance as both Glinda and Elphaba will be in the house. It's going to be positively wicked - don't miss it!







