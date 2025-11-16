Late Goal Snaps Wheeling's Winning Streak

Published on November 16, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Wheeling Nailers forward Brayden Edwards looks for the puck

READING, PA - The Wheeling Nailers had a long night of travel to Reading, Pennsylvania, but still had enough energy to put forth a strong effort against the Reading Royals on Sunday afternoon. Unfortunately, that effort was spoiled, as Reading's Jake Willets scored with 51.1 seconds remaining to give the home team a 3-2 victory at Santander Arena. Brayden Edwards had a goal and an assist in his return to the lineup for the Nailers, who saw their eight-game winning streak come to an end.

The lone goal in the first period went to the Royals at the 12:59 mark. Cam Cook stole a Wheeling clearing attempt in neutral ice, and maneuvered his way into the left side of the offensive zone. Cook let a wrist shot go from the left point, which floated into the twine.

The Nailers pulled even shortly before the midway point of the second period. Brayden Edwards entered the offensive zone on a 2-on-1 break, and shuffled a pass over to Jack Works, who buried his second goal in three days from the left side of the slot. Reading briefly regained the lead with 3:08 remaining in the frame, and did so with a 2-on-1 of its own. Former Nailer Brandon Saigeon made the pass to Jacob Frasca, who wired in a shot from just inside of the right circle. Wheeling got an equalizer 1:24 later on the power play. Brent Johnson's right point wrist shot glanced off of Matthew Quercia's skate and went directly to Edwards, who stashed home the loose puck from the right side of the crease.

The Nailers came less than one minute away from taking at least one point out of the game, but with 51.1 seconds left, the Royals netted the game winner. Jake Willets exchanged a quick pass with Saigeon, and the result was Willets firing a wrist shot which found its way into the left side of the net. Wheeling was unable to find a tying tally, as Reading prevailed, 3-2.

Vinnie Purpura secured the win for the Royals, as he stopped 28 of the 30 shots he faced. Maxim Pavlenko took the loss for the Nailers, as he made 18 saves on 21 shots.

The Nailers and Royals will continue their stretch of games against each other on Tuesday morning at 10:30 in Reading. The teams will then travel to Wheeling for a 6:30 start time on Friday.

