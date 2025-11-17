Royals Acquire Future Considerations from Orlando in Exchange for Ethan Smagaj
Published on November 16, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that defenseman Ethan Szmagaj has been traded to the Orlando Solar Bears in exchange for Future Considerations.
Szmagaj, 24, is in his first-full professional season after skating eight games for the Royals where he registered two points (2a). Prior to joining the Royals, the Canton, Michigan native played in four game with Savannah in the spring of the 2024-25 season where he registered an assist for one point.
The 6'0", 194-pound, right-shot blue-liner was named captain for Arizona State University during the 2024-25 season, in which he logged five points (1g-4a) in 29 games. Across 130 NCAA career games with the Sun Devils, Szmagaj accumulated 28 points (6g-22a) and 101 PIM.
The deadline to complete Future Considerations is 3:00 p.m. ET on June 20, 2026.
Royals Upcoming:
The Royals continue a three-game homestand against the Nailers on Tuesday, November 18th at 10:30 a.m. at Santander Arena.
