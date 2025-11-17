Steelheads Roar Back for 6-3 Win against Grizzlies

Published on November 16, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (7-6-1-0) defeated the Utah Grizzlies (5-6-2-0) by a score of 6-3 on Sunday afternoon inside Idaho Central Arena. The Steelheads will be back in action on Wednesday at 7:10 p.m. MT against the Allen Americans to kick off a three-game series at Idaho Central Arena.

The Grizzlies opened the scoring on Sunday as Noah Ganske converted from the right circle to beat Arno Tiefensee at the 4:38 mark of the opening frame. Toward the middle of the period, Danny Dzhaniyev picked up a rebound and put the puck off the back of Tiefensee's left pad from behind the goal line at 9:11 after a shot from Ethan Friesen caromed off the end boards. Shortly after, the Steelheads responded as Jade Miller got Idaho back within one after collecting a rebound from a shot by Nick Canade at 11:07 of the opening period.

In the second stanza, the Steelheads scored a pair of goals. First, Miller netted his second of the night after threading a shot from beyond the left faceoff circle at 16:12 to give him his third goal of the three-in-three series. Next, Jordan Steinmetz lit the lamp during a chaotic sequence after burying a rebound shot from his knees at 18:37 to tie the contest up before the second intermission.

In the third period, Charlie Dodero found the back of the net for a power play goal with a blistering slap shot from the point to give Idaho a 4-3 lead at 11:15 of the frame. Mitch Wahl added onto the Idaho lead just over three minutes later after receiving a pass from Aidan Hreschuk from below the goal line and depositing the puck into the top right corner.

Connor Punnett sealed the win with an empty net goal for his first of the season at 19:02 of the third period. Miller was credited with an assist for his team-leading third point of the game.

Idaho's Arno Tiefensee made 27 saves in the win, while Utah's Dylan Wells stopped 28 shots in the loss.

ICCU THREE STARS

1) Jade Miller (IDH, 2-1-3, +4, 5 shots)

2) Charlie Dodero (IDH, 1-0-1, 0, 1 shot, GWG)

3) Luke Manning (UTA, 0-2-2, 0, 3 shots)

