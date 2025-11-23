Fuel Earn Point in Shootout Thriller on Racers Night
Published on November 22, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
FISHERS - The Fuel hosted the Adirondack Thunder on Saturday night for Racers Night as they donned the throwback Indianapolis Racers jerseys. After three scoreless periods of regulation, Adirondack took the 1-0 win in a shootout.
1ST PERIOD
The first period was a defensive battle between both teams who did not score, and traded the puck in the neutral zone a lot.
At 19:36, Adirondack's Josh Filmon was called for hooking. This gave the Fuel a power play that would last into the second period.
Through one frame, Indy outshot Adirondack 9-5.
2ND PERIOD
Indy started the period on the power play but the Thunder were able to kill off that hooking call.
Cody Laskosky took the game's next penalty, also for hooking, at 7:14. This gave Adirondack their first power play of the night but it was killed off.
At 14:05, Fuel captain Chris Cameron took a roughing penalty that gave the Thunder another power play chance. Indy was able to kill it off.
After two periods, it was still 0-0, with the Fuel outshooting Adirondack 20-12.
3RD PERIOD
Grant Loven took the period's first penalty for tripping at 10:25. This put the Fuel on the power play for 38 seconds until Indy's Harrison Israels took a roughing penalty of his own.
Both penalties were killed off.
After three periods, neither team had scored. The Fuel outshot the Thunder 26-19 through regulation, but the game headed to overtime at 0-0.
OVERTIME
The seven-minute, three-on-three overtime period heated up when Matt Petgrave's tripping penalty caused a lengthy offensive advantage for Adirondack. The Fuel killed it off with massive help from Owen Flores in net.
Time expired on the overtime period and the game headed to a shootout. In the three-round shootout, Adirondack's Brannon McManus scored in the first round while Matt Salhany did not but they did not need it as Cody Laskosky, Sahil Panwar, and Owen Robinson all shot for the Fuel but did not score.
