Walleye Kill off Eight Penalties in 4-3 Shootout Loss Against Wichita

Toledo, OH - The Toledo Walleye dropped tonight's game against the Wichita Thunder at the Huntington Center by a score of 4-3 in the shootout. Brandon Hawkins extended his point streak to 6 games (1 G, 7 A) with a goal tonight, Tanner Kelly and Jordan Ernst each scored, Nate Roy recorded his first professional assist, and the penalty kill unit killed off all eight of the penalties the Walleye were responsible for, making it a perfect 25-for-25 at the Huntington Center on the season.

How it Happened:

Tanner Kelly got things started quickly with a quick shot over the shoulder of Roddy Ross to kick off the scoring for the Walleye 1:04 into the game, tallying his third of the year with an assist from Nate Roy. It took Wichita 11 minutes to get their first shot on goal.

Jordan Ernst added his fifth goal of the season, second of the weekend, and fourth in five games at the 11:16 mark of the first to put the Walleye up 2-0. Conlan Keenan and Denis Smirnov got the assists on the goal.

Wichita got their first goal 14 minutes into the game, as Donavan Houle just barely snuck one past. Soon after, Toledo took a penalty to give Wichita the game's first chance on the power-play, but they killed it off. Toledo ended the period with 12 shots on goal to Wichita's 6 while leading the game 2-1.

The Walleye started off the second period on the penalty kill thanks to a high-sticking call at the 1:09 mark of the period. Wichita didn't convert and took a penalty of their own five minutes later, but no goals came of either team's power play.

Brandon Hawkins scored his first goal in eight games and his fifth of the season to give the Walleye a 3-1 lead. His one-timer was set up beautifully by Tanner Dickinson, and Riley McCourt recorded the secondary assist on the goal.

Wichita came within one goal again with their second of the night, scored by Nick Nardecchia at the 11:15 mark of the second period. Toledo took an interference penalty with 1:37 to go in the second period, which would carry into the third. Wichita had the upper hand in shots in the second period, outshooting Toledo 12-7, as each team scored one goal in the period.

Toledo took a bench minor for too many men at the 4:11 mark of the third period, giving Wichita their fourth power play opportunity of the game. Toledo killed that one off but took a high-sticking penalty four minutes later.

Wichita took a high-sticking penalty of their own, giving Toledo their second power play chance of the night with 7:55 to go in the game. Toledo negated it with a tripping penalty of their own, setting up 58 seconds of 4-on-4 hockey followed by 1:02 of a Wichita power play. Wichita scored during the 4-on-4 portion of the Toledo penalty to tie the game at 3 goals each. The Walleye killed off the ensuing Wichita power play.

Neither team could pull away in regulation, so the game moved onto 3-on-3 overtime. Wichita outshot Toledo 27-24 in regulation. Toledo took a slashing penalty 57 seconds into overtime, which allowed Wichita to put four men on the ice for the following two minutes. Another delay of game penalty was called on Toledo at the 2:24 mark of the overtime period, setting up:30 of 5-on-3 play and 3:30 overall penalty kills. Both penalties were killed off, and the game went onto a shootout.

Overall, Toledo went 0-for-2 on the power play throughout the game, but the penalty kill remained a strong 8-for-8, still not allowing a power play goal at home this season.

Nolan Lalonde kicked off the shootout with a save on Kyle Crnkovic. Brandon Hawkins was the first Toledo shooter, and had his shot stopped. Michal Stinil shot second for the Thunder and did not score. Denis Smirnov shot second for the Walleye and scored. Jay Dickman kept the hopes of the Thunder alive with a goal to even the shootout at 1 goal each. Jordan Ernst needed a goal to win and couldn't get it. Donavan Houle got the goal Wichita needed to go ahead, and Will Hillman couldn't bury the last shot with the game on the line.

Local 245 Three Stars:

1 - F Donavan Houle, WIC (2 G, Game-Deciding Shootout Goal)

2 - F Brandon Hawkins, TOL (1 G)

3 - F Nick Nardecchia (1 G)

What's Next:

The Walleye will head back to Cincinnati again to face the Cyclones in a Thanksgiving Eve matchup at Heritage Bank Center. The teams have met three times already this season, as the Fish have posted a 2-0-1-0 record against Cincinnati so far. Puck drop for Wednesday's contest is set for 7:35 PM.







