Steelheads Sweep Americans with 5-2 Triumph

Published on November 22, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (10-6-1-0) defeated the Allen Americans (4-6-3-0) 5-2 on Saturday night inside Idaho Central Arena. The Steelheads will now hit the road after their five-game homestand and visit Rapid City for three games next week, starting on Wednesday at 7:10 p.m. MST.

Midway through the opening period Liam Malmquist opened the scoring after creating a turnover at the offensive blue line and scoring from the right slot for an unassisted tally to give him his fifth goal of the season. Despite no scoring for the remainder of the frame, the Steelheads finished the first period with a shot advantage of 17-1 over the Americans.

In the second period, after a Steelheads turnover in the defensive zone, Brad Morrison cashed in on a 2-on-1 with Hank Crone to even the score at 2:33. Six minutes later the Steelheads answered with a power play goal when Jade Miller batted a puck out of mid-air and into the net for his fourth goal of the season. Shortly after, Sam Jardine capitalized right from the crease on a pass from Brendan Hoffman to extend the Steelheads lead to 3-1 at 12:43 of the frame.

Just over 16 minutes into the second period Hoffman got a goal of his own when he spun around above the right circle and fired a puck through traffic and by Allen goaltender David Tendeck to give the Steelheads a 4-1 lead. Allen would cut into the lead before the period ended, however, as Kevin Spinozzi scored on a late-period power play with a blast from the point to bring Allen back within two goals.

In the final frame Nick Canade created a turnover with forecheck pressure and fed the puck to Miller for his second goal of the game nine minutes into the period. The Steelheads would hold strong the rest of the way and finish off the 5-2 victory for their fourth straight win.

Idaho's Arno Tiefensee made 19 saves on 21 shots to collect his sixth consecutive win, while David Tendeck made 44 saves on 49 shots for Allen in the loss.

Idaho finished the game with 41 shots on goal to just 21 for Allen. The Steelheads power play went 1/9 while Allen was 1/2 on the man advantage.

ICCU THREE STARS

1) Jade Miller (IDH, 2-0-2, +1, 4 shots)

2) Liam Malmquist (IDH, 1-1-2, +2, 4 shots)

3) Sam Jardine (IDH, 1-1-2, +3, 2 shots)

Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Watch all Steelheads home games on FloHockey and KTVB 24/7 (Channel 7.2) and listen on the Steelheads flagship station 95.3 FM/ 1350 AM KTIK "The Ticket."







ECHL Stories from November 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.