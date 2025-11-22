Swamp Rabbits Skip Past Icemen 3-1

GREENVILLE, S.C. - Dalton Duhart found the back of the net first, but the Greenville Swamp Rabbits came roaring back to win it 3-1 at Bons Secours Wellness Arena Friday nigjt.

The Icemen were outshot by the Swamp Rabbits, 34-16 as Swamp Rabbits goaltender Mattias Sholl made 15 saves for Greenville, while the Icemen's Scott Ratzlaff stopped 31 of the 33 shots he faced, including 16 in the opening period.

Jacksonville scored on the first shot of the game. Duhart opened the scoring at 5:40 of the 1st period with Nathan Dunkley and James Hardie picking up the assist. Duhart streaked into the slot at and buried it on the door step off a slick pass from Nathan Dunkley.

Brent Pederson knotted things up at 1-1 at 10:01 of the 2nd period. Greenville entered 3 on 2, Pederson sniped on a shot from the left wing dot, with Ryan O'Hara and Ryan O'Reilly picking up the assists.

A costly turnover on the penalty kill led to the Swamp Rabbits taking a 2-1 lead at 1:04 of the 3rd period. The Iceman coughed it up in the corner, O'Hara pounced on it right in front, and went five-home to score an unassisted goal.

Derrick Sheriff potted an empty-netter in the 3rd period with Patrick Polino and Carter Savoie picking up assists.

The Icemen were 0/1 on the power play but were 2/2 on the penalty kill. Taos Jordan had a team high four penalty minutes for Jacksonville.

The Icemen return home on Saturday to face the Orlando Solar Bears at 7 p.m.







