ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Saturday announced that Allen's Colton Hargrove has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #191, Allen at Idaho, on Nov. 21.

Hargrove is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his major penalty and game misconduct for boarding at 17:17of the third period.

Hargrove will miss Allen's games at Idaho tonight (Nov. 22) and at Utah (Nov. 26).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.







