Rush Game Notes: November 22, 2025 - Rush vs. Kansas City Mavericks

Rapid City Rush celebrate a goal

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, face the Kansas City Mavericks on Rapid City Peaches Night, presented by Veteran Roofing. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. MST on Saturday at The Monument Ice Arena.

LAST TIME OUT

The Rush dropped a back-and-forth game to the Mavericks, 4-3, last night. Rapid City came out with a dream start, with Briley Wood and Ryan Wagner scoring two goals on their first three shots of the game to go up, 2-0. Kansas City answered with two goals in four minutes to tie, 2-2, at the end of the first. Chaz Smedsrud gave the Rush the lead back in the second with his second goal of the season. However, that would be Rapid City's last tally. The Mavericks re-tied the game late in the second period, then scored a go-ahead breakaway goal with 15 minutes remaining in the third.

SHORT SIDE BUNK

Ryan Wagner did it again: deposit a wrist shot top shelf from along the goal line, just as he did last Saturday at Indy. The captain now has a goal in seven of his last eight games, and enters play today tied for fifth in points in the ECHL.

WOODY'S BEST GAME

Briley Wood led the way for the Rush with the game-opening goal and an assist, his first multi-point performance with Rapid City. The second-year pro upped his season total to eight points in 14 games.

GOOD FIRST IMPRESSION

Two members of the Rush made their home debuts last night, and both came away with an assist. Forward Darian Pilon and defenseman Bobby Russell were traded from Toledo last Tuesday.

S-A-T-U-R-D-A-Y, HEY!

This team has saved its best work for the end of the week. The Rush improved to 4-1 on Saturdays with their come-from-behind victory at Indy.

DONE WITH THE MAVS

Kansas City is the Rush's least common divisional opponent this season. After tonight, the Rush and Mavericks will not meet again in the regular season. The two teams split the season-opening series in Missouri.

THERE'S NO CRYING IN HOCKEY

Tonight, the Rush rebrand as the Rapid City Peaches in a nod to the timeless baseball movie A League of Their Own. The team will wear specialty Rockford Peaches-themed jerseys, which will be auctioned off. It is the first specialty jersey game of the season for the Rush Peaches.

