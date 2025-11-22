Game Day Preview: Final Game in Boise

Boise, Idaho - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), close out a three-game series on Saturday night in Boise, Idaho. The Steelheads have taken the first two games of the series. The Americans have lost five straight games.

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 7:50 PM CST

Puck Drop: 8:10 PM CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels

Social Media: Alyssa Santos

Next Home Game: Wednesday, December 3rd vs Utah Grizzlies, 10:30 AM CST

Americans Lose in OT: The Americans led 1-0 in the second period courtesy of Michael Gildon's fifth goal of the season. Gildon won a battle in front of the Idaho net and poked the puck past Idaho netminder Arno Tiefensee. Allen held the lead until two and a half minutes left in the second period when Angus MacDonell took advantage of an Americans turnover and tied the game at 1-1. Idaho took their first lead in the final period as Liam Malmquist scored his 4th of the year on the power play. The Americans evened the score again as Hank Crone picked up his second goal of the year at the 12:28 mark of the third. The Americans were handed a five-minute major for boarding at the 17:17 mark of the frame. Allen was able to get the game to OT earning a point. However, in the extra session the Steelheads took advantage of the 4-on-3 power play as Idaho forward Kaleb Pearson scored for the third time in the last two games to give Idaho the extra point and the win.

Tendeck Ready to Make His Debut: The Americans traded for goalie David Tendeck from the Florida Everblades earlier this week. Tendeck will get the start on Saturday night in Idaho. He played for the Steelheads in 2023-2024 appearing in four games with a record of 1-3-0. In two games this year with Florida he was1-1 with a 0.965 save percentage and a 1.02 goals against average.

Costantini Streak Ends: Marco Costantini started the last 10 games for the Americans that began on Halloween Night. He has a record of 3-4-3 with a 0.920 save percentage. Costantini stopped 39 of 42 shots on Friday. He leads the ECHL in saves with 333.

Gildon Ties Watts: With his even strength goal on Friday night in Idaho, Michael Gildon tied Brayden Watts for the team lead with five goals. He also tied Danny Katic for second overall on the team with seven points (5 goals and 2 assists).

From the Affiliation: The Belleville Senators saw their four-game winning streak come to an end on Friday night losing 4-3 in overtime. Jackson Parsons had the night off serving as the backup netminder. Mark Duarte and Danny Katic both played for the Senators but were held without a point. The Ottawa Senators continue the road trip today in San Jose.

Comparing Allen and Idaho

Allen Americans

Overall: 4-5-3

Home: 3-3-1

Away: 1-2-2

Last 10: 3-4-3

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (5) Brayden Watts and Michael Gildon

Assists: (8) Andre Anania

Points: (11) Brayden Watts

+/- (+3) *Danny Katic

PIM's (22) Braidan Simmons-Fischer

*In the AHL with Belleville

Idaho Steelheads:

Overall: 9-6-1

Home: 4-4-0

Away: 5-2-1

Last 10: 5-4-1

Idaho Steelheads Leaders:

Goals: (6) Mitch Wahl, Kaleb Pearson and Brendan Hoffmann

Assists: (6) Connor Punnett, Chris Dodero, Brendan Hoffmann and Charlie Dodero

Points: (12) Brendan Hoffmann

+/-: (+11) Connor Punnett

PIM's (35) Mitch Wahl

