Brodeur, Thunder Shut Down Fuel 1-0 in Shootout

Published on November 22, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder defenseman Conner Hutchison (left) vs. the Indy Fuel

FISHERS - Jeremy Brodeur stopped all 27 shots he faced, and Brannon McManus scored the lone shootout goal for the Adirondack Thunder in a 1-0 shutout victory over the Indy Fuel in front of 5,171 at Fishers Event Center on Saturday night.

After no scoring through 60 minutes of action, the game went to overtime. Jeremy Brodeur denied Owen Robinson late in overtime on a breakaway chance to eventually force a shootout.

In the first round of the shootout, Brannon McManus sent the puck off the post and into the net behind goaltender Owen Flores for the 1-0 lead in the first round. After no scoring through the second round, Jeremy Brodeur denied Owen Robinson in the third round for the extra point and the 1-0 shutout victory.

Brodeur denied all 27 shots he faced for the shutout victory.

