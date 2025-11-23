Gargoyles Extend 3-Game Road Win Streak, 4-2, Over Worcester
Published on November 22, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Greensboro Gargoyles News Release
WORCESTER, MA - Ethan Leyh had a goal and two assists, Nikita Quapp made 24 saves in his ECHL debut, and the Greensboro Gargoyles skated to a 4-2 win over the Worcester Railers at the DCU Center ending the Railers four-game winning streak.
Leyh, who was named first star, now has goals in three consecutive games and an eight-game point streak.
"Huge win tonight. I thought we got off to a really hot start and Quapp stood tall towards the end which was really huge for us. We're a bend don't break type of team and stuck to our identity," said Leyh. "I had some family and friends in the building tonight, so it meant a little extra to me."
Trevor Zins had a goal and an assist, and Colton Leiter and Wade Murphy had two assists each for the Gargoyles. Ryan Richardson and Anthony Rinaldi also scored for Greensboro, Richardson on the power play and Rinaldi one second after the Gargoyles' second power play expired.
Quapp made 12 of his 24 saves in the third period, which saw only one score change as Leyh's empty-net goal sealed the game. Boasting the league's best penalty kill, the Gargoyles killed the only penalty whistled against.
"We're growing as a group, there are still learning experiences," said Head Coach Scott Burt. "I thought we played really well for two periods but got caught sitting back in the third. Still a good win and we have one more big one tomorrow."
The two teams face off tomorrow afternoon with a 3:05 puck drop at the DCU Center. The Gargoyles travel to Worcester for two games on Saturday and Sunday November 22 and 23. They return to the First Horizon Coliseum Wednesday November 26 for the Thanksgiving-themed Gobble Wobble, the final home game until December 17. The purchase of two tickets or more includes a complimentary turkey hat. Don't miss out on any of the family fun, get your tickets and more information at gargoyleshockey.com.
