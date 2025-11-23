Americans Drop the Series Finale in Idaho

Published on November 22, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Ottawa Senators' Jake Sanderson and Allen Americans' Thomas Caron in action

Boise, Idaho - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), wrapped up a three-game series tonight in Boise Idaho, and it was the Steelheads completing the three-game sweep with a 5-2 victory on Saturday night at Idaho Central Arena.

The Steelheads had the only goal of the opening period. Liam Malmquist scored on an Americans turnover to put Idaho up 1-0. The Steelheads had four power plays in the opening frame compared to none for the Americans. Idaho outshot the Americans 20-1.

The Americans tied the game in the middle frame as Hank Crone extended his point streak to three games setting up Brad Morrison for his second goal of the year and the game was even at 1-1. From there, Idaho would score three in a row. Jade Miller (4), Sam Jardine (1) and Brendan Hoffmann (7) all lit the lamp to give the Steelheads a 4-1 lead. The Americans would strike again before the period closed as Kevin Spinozzi scored his first of the season on the power play and cut the lead to two goals 4-2.

Idaho added one more in the third period as Jade Miller scored for the second time in the game with his fifth goal of the season to make it a 5-2 Idaho lead, The Americans would be held off the score sheet the rest of the game as Idaho completed the three game sweep with a 5-2 win.

Idaho had eight power plays in the game, compared to just two power plays for the Americans. Idaho went 1-for-8 while Allen was 1-for-2. The Americans totaled a season-high 52 penalty minutes.

Colton Hargrove completed the first game of his two-game suspension on Saturday night. He will also miss the Americans next game on Wednesday night in Utah

The Americans travel to Salt Lake City on Monday and open a three-game series against the Utah Grizzlies.

The Americans return home to Credit Union of Texas Event Center on Wednesday, December 3rd for the second Americans School Day Game of the year, as they face the Utah Grizzlies at 10:30 AM CST.

Three Stars:

1. IDH - J. Miller

2. IDH - L. Malmquist

3. IDH - S. Jardine

