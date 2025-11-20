Steelheads Bring Back Defenseman Jason Horvath

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that the team signed defenseman Jason Horvath to an ECHL contract.

Horvath, 25, skated in five games for the Worcester Railers this season after being traded to Worcester by the Steelheads on Oct. 14. He totaled 19 PIM in his five games with the Railers, and he last suited up for Worcester on Nov. 8 against the Maine Mariners.

The 6-foot-1 defenseman appeared in 22 games for the Steelheads last season after being traded by Maine to Idaho on Jan. 14, and he tallied 12 points (0G, 12A) and 21 PIM in his first stint with the Steelheads.

Over the course of his career, the blueliner has accumulated 37 points (2G, 35A) in 119 ECHL games with Maine, Rapid City, Trois-Rivières, Idaho, and Worcester.

The Idaho Steelheads continue their three-game set with the Allen Americans on Friday and Saturday, with special jerseys for Military Appreciation. Puck drop for both games is set for 7:10 p.m. MT.

