Defenseman Connor Punnett Recalled to Texas Stars

Published on November 18, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that the Dallas Stars (NHL) have recalled defenseman Connor Punnett from the Steelheads and reassigned him to the Texas Stars (AHL).

Punnett, 22, has skated in 13 games for the Steelheads this season, registering seven points (1G, 6A). His lone goal came in Idaho's latest game on Sunday against the Utah Grizzlies, when he scored into an empty net to give the Steelheads a 6-3 lead late in the contest. The blueliner is also tied for the ECHL lead in plus/minus with a rating of +11.

The 6-foot-2 defenseman appeared in 58 games for the Steelheads last season in his rookie campaign, notching 19 points (5G, 14A) and leading the team with 122 PIM.

Prior to pro hockey, Punnett played four seasons in the OHL with the Saginaw Spirit, Barrie Colts, and Oshawa Generals, accumulating 120 points (32G, 88A) in 243 games.

Those numbers helped him earn a three-year entry-level contract with the Dallas Stars, which he signed on March 7, 2024.

The Idaho Steelheads continue their five-game homestand this week with three games against the Allen Americans on Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday. Puck drop for all three games is set for 7:10 p.m. MT.







