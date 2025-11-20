3ICE Sets Sights on Eastern Iowa for 2026 Season and Beyond

Published on November 20, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Iowa Heartlanders News Release







NEW YORK and Coralville, Iowa - Officials from 3ICE and the Iowa Heartlanders Professional Hockey organization today announced a multi-year agreement bringing the League's future seasons and other events to Eastern Iowa. The 2026 3ICE season-long schedule will begin on Wednesday, June 10 and culminate with The Patrick Cup Championship on Saturday, Aug. 15. Xtream Arena powered by Mediacom in Coralville, Iowa, home of the Heartlanders, will serve as the host arena for the entire season.

"We are building upon the incredible momentum from last season and are thrilled to bring 3ICE to the hungry hockey fans in Iowa," said E.J. Johnston, CEO of 3ICE. "Hockey fans across the country and around the world will see what this community has to offer while FanDuel Sports Network and the NHL Network showcase the incredible speed and competition our players bring to this League, week in and week out. This next chapter is being set up to be our best yet."

3ICE, the Iowa Heartlanders and Official Casino Resort partner of 3ICE, Elite Casino Resorts, share the goal of a sustained presence for the community, with a multi-year commitment to the people and businesses of Coralville. As the League continues to evolve, annual events, major tournaments, and ultimately the Eastern Iowa regional fan base will serve as a hub for 3ICE growth.

As part of the move to Eastern Iowa, 3ICE has rebranded one of its eight teams to 3ICE Iowa. Each team will again be coached by hockey legends and Hall of Famers, with Larry Murphy hoping to lead 3ICE Minnesota to a third consecutive championship and Guy Carbonneau taking the reins for 3ICE Iowa. The uniform color scheme for 3ICE Iowa will be unveiled at a later date. The eight head coaches include:

Ray Bourque - 3ICE Boston

Guy Carbonneau - 3ICE Iowa

Ken Daneyko - 3ICE New York / New Jersey

Grant Fuhr - 3ICE Chicago

John LeClair - 3ICE Tennessee

Joe Mullen - 3ICE Pittsburgh

Larry Murphy - 3ICE Minnesota

Pierre Turgeon - 3ICE Buffalo

3ICE hopes to bring more visitors and broader exposure to the Eastern Iowa region, as the 2026 season will have games broadcast by FanDuel Sports Network and NHL Network in the U.S., along with regional networks such as NESN, SportsNet Pittsburgh, MSG Networks, Marquee Sports Network, Altitude Sports Network, and NBCU California/Bay Area/Philadelphia.

Elite Casino Resorts, an Iowa-based organization and the Official Casino Resorts partner of 3ICE, played a significant role in bringing the various parties together, initiating conversations about the 2026 season and beyond being anchored in the Coralville community.

"I am really excited about our partnership with 3ICE and the potential for growth in the eastern Iowa sports-tourism market," said Dan Kehl, CEO of Elite Casino Resorts. "It is a huge opportunity for this area to be seen on a national sports stage and bring more people and organizations to the community for athletic opportunities. Hockey has a strong following across Iowa, so this should be a great fit."

Each week will feature four teams and four games: two semi-finals, one third place game and one championship game. Points earned throughout the regular season will determine the playoff seeding as the top four teams will advance to the League championship and play for The Patrick Cup, named after 3ICE Commissioner and Hockey Hall of Famer Craig Patrick and his family.

Every game of the 2026 season will be played at Xtream Arena powered by Mediacom in Coralville, Iowa. The first four weeks are set for June with the final four weeks spanning mid-July to mid-August after a mid-season break. The complete, 2026 game-by-game schedule and other tentpole events will be announced at a later date.

3ICE - 2026 Season Schedule

Week 1: Wednesday, June 10

Week 2: Saturday, June 13

Week 3: Saturday, June 20

Week 4: Saturday, June 27

Break: June 28 - July 17

Week 5: Saturday, July 18

Week 6: Saturday, July 25

Week 7: Saturday, Aug. 1

Week 8: Saturday, Aug. 8

Week 9: Saturday, Aug. 15 - The Patrick Cup Championship

Tickets for every game will go on sale soon and can be purchased at www.3ice.com.







ECHL Stories from November 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.