K-Wings Execute in All Phases, Beat Heartlanders on Road

Published on November 20, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

CORALVILLE, IA - The Kalamazoo Wings (4-8-0-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, thumped the Iowa Heartlanders (5-8-1-0) at Xtream Arena on Wednesday, 5-1.

Ryan Cox (4) sparked the scoring at the 2:50 mark of the first period after winning a left-circle faceoff and depositing a backhand top-shelf inside the right post off a rebound. On the play, Davis Pennington (4) secured the Cox faceoff win and fired the initial shot.

Iowa came out of the gates hot in the second period, knotting the game at the 3:04 mark.

Zach Okabe (4) restored the lead 1:12 later with a top-shelf snipe on a gorgeous backhand feed to the backdoor from alternate captain Quinn Preston (9). Antonio Venuto (5) started the rush inside the left point, shielded the puck all the way to the endboard and Preston and Okabe did the rest.

K-Wings rookie forward Hunter Strand (4) then stole the show with a breakaway unassisted short-handed goal at the 5:58 mark of the third.

Defenseman Jayden Lee (1) increased the lead to 4-1 with another special teams assault, this time on the power-play, at the 7:16 mark, extending the lead to three. Nolan Walker (7) assisted with a goal-line feed to Lee, who then flicked a right-circle wrister. Rookie defenseman Robby Drazner (3) picked up the secondary assist on the goal.

Walker (3) capped off Kalamazoo's scoring on the evening, sliding a 4-on-4 goal just inside the right post on a phenomenal pass from Lee (1) at the 17:48 mark of the third. On the play, the K-Wings rushed in 3-on-2 and Drazner (4) lobbed a sauce pass to Lee, who redirected the puck mid-flight to Walker on the doorstep.

Goaltender Luke Pavicich (2-2-0-0) dominated in net, making 24-for-25 saves in the contest.

Kalamazoo went 1-for-4 on the power play, 5-for-5 on the penalty kill and outshot Iowa 33-25 in the contest.

Next up for the K-Wings is a road contest against the Fort Wayne Komets (8-3-0-0) at 7:35 p.m. EST. on Wednesday, Nov. 19, at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

