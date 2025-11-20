Railers Sign Defenseman Brendan Dowler to ECHL Contract

Published on November 20, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and Head Coach & General Manager Nick Tuzzolino, announced today that the club has signed defenseman Brendan Dowler to an ECHL contract for the 2025-26 season. Additionally, defenseman Calle Odelius has been assigned to the Bridgeport Islanders of the American Hockey League by the New York Islanders.

Dowler, 28, arrives in Worcester for his first career stint in the ECHL. The 6'3", 201lb defenseman spent the last two seasons with the Knoxville Ice Bears of the Southern Professional Hockey League. Dowler and the Ice Bears played in the President's Cup Finals at the end of the 2024-25 season, falling to the Evansville Thunderbolts in two games. Dowler was a Federal Prospects Hockey League champion with the Danbury Hat Tricks prior to his time in Knoxville for the 2022-23 season. In 164 professional games, Dowler has 37 points (13G, 24A) to go with 283 penalty minutes.

Prior to professional hockey, the Marbledale, CT native played four seasons at the University of Southern Maine at the NCAA III level. With the Huskies, Dowler totaled 19 points (12G, 7A) to go with 62 penalty minutes in 68 games played.

Odelius, 21, has played in seven games for Worcester this season and has recorded three assists. He is playing in his second professional season in North America. The 6'0", 192lb defenseman played in 62 games for the Bridgeport Islanders during the 2024-25 season, amassing 13 points (1G, 12A) along with 20 penalty minutes. Odelius is in the second year of his entry-level contract with the New York Islanders, having been drafted #65 overall in the second round of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.

