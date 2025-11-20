Nailers News & Notes - November 20, 2025

November 20, 2025

Wheeling Nailers forward Matthew Quercia reacts after a goal against the Maine Mariners

The Wheeling Nailers have paraded their way to the top of the North Division, thanks to a tremendous week of games against two strong opponents. The Nailers won three of four games against the Maine Mariners and Reading Royals over a five-day span to improve to 10-2-0 overall, which is good for 20 points. Wheeling leads Reading by two points, with two more head-to-head meetings between the Nailers and Royals on the docket this weekend. The first of those will be Friday night at WesBanco Arena at 6:30.

REMEMBER, ARRIVE EARLY

Friday night will be extremely busy in downtown Wheeling, as the Main Street Bank Fantasy in Lights Parade will be happening in addition to the game between the Nailers and Royals at WesBanco Arena. Main and Market Streets will be closed at 6:15, so fans are encouraged to arrive to the game early, as parking will be a hot commodity. This will be the second Frosty Friday of the season, so fans 21 years and older can responsibly enjoy select $2 beers. Wheeling has a 4-0-0 record on home ice with sweeps against Norfolk and Maine.

TEACHING LESSONS IN THE MORNING

Wheeling ran its winning streak to eight games by defeating Maine 5-1 on Friday and 4-1 on Saturday to create the fifth longest winning streak in team history. Unfortunately, that streak came to an end with a 3-2 defeat to Reading on Sunday. The Nailers quickly rebounded at a time when they've shined historically - in the morning. Wheeling blanked Reading 2-0 on Tuesday, following a 10:30 a.m. puck drop. The Nailers improved to 17-5-3 all-time in morning games and have won their last four in enemy territory. Tuesday's game saw an extremely rare occurrence, as goaltender Maxim Pavlenko earned a shutout, but also received four penalty minutes. The last time a Nailers goaltender received (and successfully killed) a penalty in a game in which he had a shutout was Sean Maguire on January 6, 2017 against Toledo.

NO POWER PLAY GOALS NOVEMBER

One of the strengths to Wheeling's 8-1-0 record in November has been the exceptional play of the team's penalty kill. The Nailers have gone six straight games without allowing a power play goal, and the active streak of penalties killed successfully has reached 20, which dates back to the opening game of the series at Greensboro on November 6th. The goal by David Gagnon of the Gargoyles is the only one to be surrendered to the opposition by Wheeling's penalty kill thus far on 26 chances in November for a 96.2% success rate. The Nailers have scored a pair of shorthanded goals this month, and they came in consecutive contests, as Zach Urdahl tallied in Greensboro, then Mike Posma tickled the twine at home against Maine.

HONORS & MILESTONES

The Nailers had a group of players achieve noteworthy accomplishments over the past week. Jake Smith became the first Wheeling player this season to earn league recognition, as he was named ECHL Goaltender of the Week. Smith stopped 48 of 50 shots to beat Maine twice and run his season record to 4-0-0. Jack Works and David Breazeale became the latest Nailers to score their first professional goals. Works collected his on Friday against the Mariners, while Breazeale woke everyone up with his first on Tuesday morning against the Royals. They were the eighth and ninth Wheeling players to score their first pro goals this year. Matthew Quercia dropped the gloves with Maine's Shawn Element on Saturday, and in doing so, received his 400th penalty minute as a Nailer. He is the 13th player in team history to reach that benchmark.

FINISHING THE FIRST NORTHERN STRETCH

This weekend's home-and-home series between Wheeling and Reading closes out a stretch of 13 straight games for the Nailers against North Division foes. Wheeling has gone 9-2-0 in the first 11 tilts, earning wins over Greensboro (3), Maine (3), Norfolk (2), and Reading (1). The Nailers will play the third and fourth games of their season series against the Royals on Friday and Saturday, after the two clubs split a pair of matches at Santander Arena. Friday will be Reading's first visit of the season to WesBanco Arena, where Wheeling has gone 9-2-0 against its long-time rival over the last two years. Although the Nailers will get a week-long break from the North Division with games against Indy, Toledo, and Cincinnati to surround Thanksgiving, the Royals will be right there waiting on the other side to continue the 15-game season series on December 2nd.

