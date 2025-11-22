Fuel Claim 2-1 Victory Over Thunder On Friday Night
Published on November 21, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Indy Fuel News Release
FISHERS - The Fuel hosted the Adirondack Thunder on Friday night in the first of two games against them this weekend. Fuel newcomer Cody Laskosky scored two goals in his first game with the Fuel while Owen Flores stood strong in net to take a 2-1 win over the Thunder.
1ST PERIOD
Matt Petgrave was sent to the penalty box after a delayed penalty for tripping at 3:57. The Fuel were able to kill off the early penalty.
Jesse Tucker was called for high sticking at 19:31. That penalty would carry over into the second period as neither team scored in the first.
After the last whistle of the period, a small scuffle broke out between the players remaining on the ice, turning the heat up between these two teams who meet again tomorrow.
At the end of the first frame, Adirondack was outshooting Indy, 7-4.
2ND PERIOD
The Fuel began the second period shorthanded, but quickly killed off the penalty with a lot of help from Owen Flores in net, who made a series of amazing saves as the Thunder put on pressure.
Indy's Jadon Joseph and Adirondack's Ryan Wheeler dropped the gloves and each earned five minutes for fighting. Wheeler took an additional two-minute unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, which was served by Brannon McManus.
This put the Fuel on their first power play of the game, but Adirondack killed it off.
At 15:27, Cody Laskosky, who was just traded to the Fuel from Tahoe this morning, scored his first goal for Indy. Lee Lapid and Will Ennis claimed the assists on that goal.
18 seconds later, it appeared Petgrave scored but after a review, it was called no-goal. The score remained 1-0 in favor of the Fuel.
Tucker took his second penalty of the game at 17:37, for interference. It was killed off.
Through two periods, the Thunder outshot the Fuel, 17-13.
3RD PERIOD
Laskosky scored his second goal of the night at 7:48 with the help of Petgrave and Tucker. This gave the Fuel a 2-0 lead.
Adirondack's Chase McLane took a roughing penalty at 9:57, which put the Fuel back on the power play. That penalty was killed off.
With under two minutes to go, the Thunder pulled their goalie, Jeremy Brodeur, from net in favor of the extra attacker. It paid off as Justin Taylor scored in his 900th professional hockey game, to break the shutout with just over a minute to go in the game.
Keeping the pressure on, the Thunder did not allow an empty net goal despite a few chances by the Fuel, however they also did not score.
Despite being outshot by Adirondack, 26-16, the Fuel claimed a 2-1 victory.
--INDYFUELHOCKEY.COM--
ECHL Stories from November 21, 2025
- Ghost Pirates Rout Knight Monsters in Dominant 8-1 Road Win - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Americans Earn A Point In A 3-2 Overtime Loss In Idaho - Allen Americans
- Fuel Claim 2-1 Victory Over Thunder On Friday Night - Indy Fuel
- Pearson's OT Heroics Lift Steelheads to 3-2 Win Over Americans - Idaho Steelheads
- Rush Come up Short in Seesaw Battle Against Mavericks - Rapid City Rush
- Preview: Royals vs. Nailers, November 22nd - Game 15/72 - Reading Royals
- Franchise-Best Win Streak Remains at Six Following Close Loss to Grizzlies - Tulsa Oilers
- O'Hara's Two-Point Night Gives Swamp Rabbits Back-To-Back Wins - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Perets Stops 52, Royals Down Nailers to Tie Wheeling for First in Division, 4-1 - Reading Royals
- Grizzlies Earn 3-1 Road Win at Tulsa - Utah Grizzlies
- Blades Sting Rays, 4-2, Move into First Place - Florida Everblades
- Wings Pull Ahead in Third to Beat Iowa, 5-1 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Railers Rout Mariners, 2-1, in Overtime - Worcester Railers HC
- South Carolina Falls to Florida, 4-2 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Andrews, Hawkins Each Record Two Points In 4-1 Win Against Wichita - Toledo Walleye
- Bison Drop Spirited Bout in Fort Wayne - Bloomington Bison
- 'Clones Defeat Heartlanders 2-1, Win Fourth Straight Game - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Komets Claim Victory in Home Opener - Fort Wayne Komets
- Wichita Begins Eastern Swing with 4-1 Loss at Toledo - Wichita Thunder
- Admirals Snap Losing Streak with Victory over Lions - Norfolk Admirals
- Fuel Slip by Thunder 2-1 - Adirondack Thunder
- Perets Steals Show in 4-1 Royals Win - Wheeling Nailers
- Nielsen's Goal Earns Mariners Point in Worcester - Maine Mariners
- ECHL Transactions - November 21 - ECHL
- Solar Bears Acquire Defenseman Ryan Dickinson from Kalamazoo - Orlando Solar Bears
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Walleye Announce 2026 Toledo Hockey Hall of Fame Class - Toledo Walleye
- Grizzlies Gameday: November 21, 2025 - Utah at Tulsa - BOK Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Former Admirals Goaltender Thomas Milic Recalled to the NHL by Winnipeg Jets - Norfolk Admirals
- Knight Monsters Trade Rookie Forward Cody Laskosky to Indy for Future Considerations - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Admirals Announce Multiple Roster Moves - Norfolk Admirals
- Rush Game Notes: November 21, 2025 - Rush vs. Kansas City Mavericks - Rapid City Rush
- Blades Seek Sweep against Stingrays Friday Night - Florida Everblades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.