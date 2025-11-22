Fuel Claim 2-1 Victory Over Thunder On Friday Night

FISHERS - The Fuel hosted the Adirondack Thunder on Friday night in the first of two games against them this weekend. Fuel newcomer Cody Laskosky scored two goals in his first game with the Fuel while Owen Flores stood strong in net to take a 2-1 win over the Thunder.

1ST PERIOD

Matt Petgrave was sent to the penalty box after a delayed penalty for tripping at 3:57. The Fuel were able to kill off the early penalty.

Jesse Tucker was called for high sticking at 19:31. That penalty would carry over into the second period as neither team scored in the first.

After the last whistle of the period, a small scuffle broke out between the players remaining on the ice, turning the heat up between these two teams who meet again tomorrow.

At the end of the first frame, Adirondack was outshooting Indy, 7-4.

2ND PERIOD

The Fuel began the second period shorthanded, but quickly killed off the penalty with a lot of help from Owen Flores in net, who made a series of amazing saves as the Thunder put on pressure.

Indy's Jadon Joseph and Adirondack's Ryan Wheeler dropped the gloves and each earned five minutes for fighting. Wheeler took an additional two-minute unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, which was served by Brannon McManus.

This put the Fuel on their first power play of the game, but Adirondack killed it off.

At 15:27, Cody Laskosky, who was just traded to the Fuel from Tahoe this morning, scored his first goal for Indy. Lee Lapid and Will Ennis claimed the assists on that goal.

18 seconds later, it appeared Petgrave scored but after a review, it was called no-goal. The score remained 1-0 in favor of the Fuel.

Tucker took his second penalty of the game at 17:37, for interference. It was killed off.

Through two periods, the Thunder outshot the Fuel, 17-13.

3RD PERIOD

Laskosky scored his second goal of the night at 7:48 with the help of Petgrave and Tucker. This gave the Fuel a 2-0 lead.

Adirondack's Chase McLane took a roughing penalty at 9:57, which put the Fuel back on the power play. That penalty was killed off.

With under two minutes to go, the Thunder pulled their goalie, Jeremy Brodeur, from net in favor of the extra attacker. It paid off as Justin Taylor scored in his 900th professional hockey game, to break the shutout with just over a minute to go in the game.

Keeping the pressure on, the Thunder did not allow an empty net goal despite a few chances by the Fuel, however they also did not score.

Despite being outshot by Adirondack, 26-16, the Fuel claimed a 2-1 victory.

