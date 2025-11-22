Wichita Begins Eastern Swing with 4-1 Loss at Toledo

Published on November 21, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder News Release







TOLEDO, OH - Wichita continued its six-game road trip on Friday night, losing to Toledo, 4-1, at the Huntington Center.

Kyle Crnkovic had the lone Thunder tally while Jay Dickman and Ryan Finnegan recorded helpers. Matt Davis returned to the Thunder lineup, stopping 28 shots in the losing effort.

Nicklas Andrews got things started just five minutes into the game. Sam Craggs curled on the right boards and found him across the ice. Andrews let a shot got that beat Davis to the blocker side for his first of the year.

In the second, Jordan Ernst made it 2-0 at 15:05. Wichita was trying to complete a line change after a long shift in the defensive zone. Andrews fired a long outlet pass that found its way to Ernst. He skated in and beat Davis with a backhand for his fourth of the season.

Late in the third, Crnkovic cut the lead to one as the Thunder tried to mount a comeback. Finnegan fired a shot that was initially blocked in the slot. He stayed with the play and slid it over to Crnkovic near the goal line. Crnkovic fired a pass intended to the back door for Dickman. Liam Souliere had the puck go off a stick in front and through his five-hole to make it 2-1.

Wichita pulled Davis with just over a minute to go in regulation. Tanner Dickinson and Conlan Keenan tacked on empty-netters to close the scoring.

The Thunder are still looking for their first win against the Walleye all-time, dropping to 0-8-1 in the series.

Crnkovic has points in his last three games. Finnegan tallied his first assist since October 29. Davis lowered his goals-against average to 2.61 and save percentage to .924.

Wichita was 0-for-1 on the power play. Toledo went 0-for-2 on the man advantage.

The Thunder continues a six-game road trip tomorrow night at 6:15 p.m. CST with a meeting against Toledo at the Huntington Center.

Single game tickets for all games are on sale now. Wichita returns home on Saturday, November 29 against Kansas City for Star Wars Night. Get our Star Wars four pack, which includes four tickets and two lightsabers for just $80! Buy tickets.

Season tickets are still on sale for the 2025-26 season. Lock in your seats and catch all the high paced, hard-hitting action at INTRUST Bank Arena. Click HERE now to learn how you can get your seats reserved and start paying now.







ECHL Stories from November 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.