Former Admirals Goaltender Thomas Milic Recalled to the NHL by Winnipeg Jets

Published on November 21, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Norfolk Admirals News Release







Norfolk, Va - A major moment for Admirals Nation: former Norfolk goaltender Thomas Milic has officially been recalled to the NHL by the Winnipeg Jets.

Milic, 22, was a standout during his time in Norfolk, where he appeared in 36 career ECHL games, compiling a 22-8-5 record, five shutouts, a 2.13 goals-against average, and a stellar .922 save percentage. His calm presence in the crease and ability to take over games made him one of the most impressive young goalies to wear an Admirals sweater in recent years.

After leaving Norfolk, Milic continued to elevate his game with the Manitoba Moose before earning today's NHL call-up. This season, he's recorded a 5-2-2 mark with the Moose, along with a sharp 2.14 GAA and .921 save percentage, numbers that reflect the same reliability Admirals fans saw during his time in the blue crease.

Drafted 151st overall by Winnipeg in 2023, Milic's ascent from Norfolk to the AHL and now to the NHL is a testament to his work ethic, talent, and steady development - and it marks a proud milestone for the Admirals organization.

As Milic joins the Jets, Norfolk fans can celebrate seeing another Admiral reach hockey's highest stage. The Admirals continue their road swing this week, but today's news gives the fanbase another reason to cheer.







ECHL Stories from November 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.