Admirals Sign Forward Johnny Curran

Published on November 17, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Norfolk, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose, announce today that they have signed forward Johnny Curran to a Standard Player's Contract.

Curran, 29, comes to the Admirals after five seasons in England's Elite Ice Hockey League. The Niagara Falls, Ontario native played 207 games in the EIHL and earned 60 goals and 95 assists during his time with the Coventry Blaze, Belfast Giants, and Fife Flyers with his most productive season being in 2022-23 with the Blaze where he scored at nearly a point-per-game pace with 53 points (24 goals, 29 assists) in 54 games played and finished the season +29. Curran also played four seasons of NCAA Division-1 hockey with Niagara University in Atlantic Hockey America.

Curran will wear #41 for the Admirals.

The Admirals hit the road this week for a four-game road trip starting in Trois-Rivieres against the defending Kelly Cup Champion Lions on Wednesday, November 19th at 7:00pm, and return to Norfolk Scope to face the Maine Mariners on Friday, November 28th for Black Friday Blowout Night and 29th for Faith and Family Night.







