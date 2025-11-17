Americans Weekly: Two Week Road Trip Ahead

Published on November 17, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release







Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), went 0-1 last week losing to the Tulsa Oilers 4-2 on Star Wars Night in DFW. The Americans hit the road for two weeks starting on Wednesday night in Boise, Idaho.

The Americans have lost three straight games and are into a stretch of eight of nine games away from home. The Americans are in last place in the Mountain Division with 10 points but have played the fewest games of any team in the Western Conference with 10. Only Savannah has played fewer games this season with nine.

Mark Duarte and Jackson Parsons remain with the Belleville Senators, the Americans AHL affiliate. Mark Duarte had two goals last Saturday night while Jackson Parsons stopped 34 of 35 shots to get the win. Jackson Parsons was named the games number one star, while Duarte was the third star.

Last Week's Record: 0-1

Overall record: 4-4-2-0

Last Week's Results:

Saturday, November 15th

Score: Tulsa 4 at Allen 2 Final

-- This Week --

Wednesday, November 19 at Idaho Steelheads

Time: 8:10 PM CST

Location: Idaho Central Arena, Boise, Idaho

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7

Friday, November 21 at Idaho Steelheads

Time: 8:10 PM CST

Location: Idaho Central Arena, Boise, Idaho

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7

Saturday, November 22 at Idaho Steelheads

Time: 8:10 PM CST

Location: Idaho Central Arena, Boise, Idaho

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7

Regular Season Team Leaders:

Goals - (5) Brayden Watts

Assists - (7) Andre Anania

Points - (11) Brayden Watts

Power Play Goals - (1) Danny Katic and four others

Power Play Assists - (3) Sam Sedley

Shorthanded Goals - (1) Harrison Blaisdell

Shorthanded Assists - (1) Brayden Watts

Game Winning Goals - (1) Danny Katic and two others

First Goal - (1) Brayden Watts, Anthony Costantini and Michael Gildon

Insurance Goals - (1) Harrison Blaisdell and *Mark Duarte

Penalty Minutes - (22) Braidan Simmons-Fischer

Plus/Minus - (4) Brad Morrison

Shots on Goal - (34) *Mark Duarte

Save Percentage - (0.931) *Jackson Parsons

Goals against average (2.37) *Jackson Parsons

Goalie Wins - (3) Marco Costantini (3-2-2)

* In the American Hockey League with the Belleville Senators

Americans Notables:

The Americans are 1-1-1 on the road this season.

Brayden Watts has 10 points in his last 6 games.

Allen is 2-0-1 when scoring first.

Danny Katic leads the Americans averaging 1.40 points per game.

The Americans power play ranks 27th overall in the league at 11.6 % (6-for-54).

The Americans are outscoring their opponents 14-8 in the third period.

Allen is 1-4-1 when trailing after the first period.

The Americans open a two-week road trip on Wednesday.

Brayden Watts leads the team in scoring with 11 points.

The Americans penalty kill ranks third in the ECHL at 90.9 %.

The Americans are in a stretch of eight of nine games on the road.

Brad Morrison leads the team in plus /minus at +4.

Danny Katic has five points in his last two games.

The Americans lead the league with three hat tricks this season







ECHL Stories from November 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.