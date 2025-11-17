Lopina Signs PTO with Rockford
Published on November 17, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release
SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates announced today that forward Josh Lopina has signed a professional tryout contract (PTO) with the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League (AHL).
Lopina, 24, is in his fifth professional season and first with Savannah. Through eight games this year, he has posted two goals and two assists.
The Minooka, Illinois native has appeared in 211 career professional games, including 203 in the AHL, where he has recorded 22 goals and 26 assists. Before turning pro, Lopina played two seasons at the University of Massachusetts, appearing in 56 games and tallying 21 goals and 29 assists.
The Ghost Pirates return to action on Thursday for a morning matchup against the Tahoe Knight Monsters, with puck drop scheduled for 1:30 p.m. ET. Fans can stream the game live on FloHockey or listen on Mixlr. For tickets and more information about upcoming games, visit ghostpirateshockey.com.
ECHL Stories from November 17, 2025
- Oil Drops: Weekly Report November 17 - Oilers Aim to Extend Longest Winning Streak of Decade in First Meetings with Utah this Season - Tulsa Oilers
- Lopina Signs PTO with Rockford - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Americans Weekly: Two Week Road Trip Ahead - Allen Americans
- K-Wings Weekly: Kalamazoo Hits Road, Wicked Wings & Teddy Toss Coming Soon - Kalamazoo Wings
- Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 5 - Worcester Railers HC
- Stingrays Weekly Report - November 17 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Walleye Weekly No. 5: November 17, 2025 - Toledo Walleye
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Savannah Ghost Pirates Stories
- Lopina Signs PTO with Rockford
- Savannah Sweeps Norfolk in Comeback Thriller
- Savannah Downs Norfolk for Road Victory
- Waugh Signs PTO with Abbotsford
- Gerasimyuk Reassigned from Savannah to Charlotte