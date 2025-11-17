Lopina Signs PTO with Rockford

SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates announced today that forward Josh Lopina has signed a professional tryout contract (PTO) with the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Lopina, 24, is in his fifth professional season and first with Savannah. Through eight games this year, he has posted two goals and two assists.

The Minooka, Illinois native has appeared in 211 career professional games, including 203 in the AHL, where he has recorded 22 goals and 26 assists. Before turning pro, Lopina played two seasons at the University of Massachusetts, appearing in 56 games and tallying 21 goals and 29 assists.

The Ghost Pirates return to action on Thursday for a morning matchup against the Tahoe Knight Monsters, with puck drop scheduled for 1:30 p.m. ET. Fans can stream the game live on FloHockey or listen on Mixlr. For tickets and more information about upcoming games, visit ghostpirateshockey.com.







