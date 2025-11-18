Knight Monsters Weekly Update: November 17, 2025
Published on November 17, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release
STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, finished off their 11-game road trip last week with a three-game series against the Greensboro Gargoyles.
On Thursday, November 13, after trailing entering the third period, the Knight Monsters came back to take the lead with six minutes left in the contest. Unfortunately, Greensboro would go on to tie the game late in regulation and win just 16 seconds into overtime by a score of 4 to 3.
On Friday, November 14, the Knight Monsters suffered their first shutout defeat of the season as Gargoyles' goaltender Connor Ungar stopped all 30 Knight Monsters shots, and the Gargoyles came away with a 2-0 victory.
On Saturday, November 15, it was Tahoe who responded in a big way. The Knight Monsters recorded two goals from the ECHL's points leader, Sloan Stanick, as well as the first goals of the season for Adam Pitters and Jake Durflinger, as the Knight Monsters headed back home with a 5-1 victory.
This week, the Knight Monsters return home to face the Savannah Ghost Pirates on Thursday, November 20, Friday, November 21, and Saturday, November 22.
Thursday, November 20, is the Knight Monsters' Day Game presented by Richard Harris Law Firm. Puck drop is scheduled for 10:30 am, and tickets are going fast.
Friday, November 21, is Sustainability Knight presented by Visit Lake Tahoe. The Knight Monsters will be focused on environmental awareness as they battle the Ghost Pirates with puck drop at 7 pm PT.
Saturday, November 22, is Cancer Awareness Knight presented by Barton Health. Join the Knight Monsters as they recognize all cancer survivors and cancer fighters with an Honor Walk and videoboard recognition. In addition, the Knight Monsters will be wearing specialty Cancer Awareness jerseys on the ice that will be auctioned off at the conclusion of the game. Puck drop for the final game of the weekend is at 7 pm PT.
PLAYER MILESTONES
Knight Monsters forward Sloan Stanick currently leads the ECHL with 18 points and 11 goals. Stanick solidified his place atop the league standings with a two-goal showing on Saturday.
Casey Bailey is currently tied for the league lead in plus/minus with a rating of +10. Bailey is coming off an October that saw him named ECHL Plus Performer of the Month.
Forward Anthony Collins will pass Randy Rowe for 12th on the all-time ECHL games played list in his next game. Both Collins and Rowe currently sit at 622 games played throughout their ECHL careers.
The Knight Monsters return home on Thursday, November 20, to take on the Savannah Ghost Pirates at Tahoe Blue Event Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 10:30 am. Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are now available. For more information, visit www.knightmonstershockey.com.
