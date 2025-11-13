Knight Monsters Trade Defenseman Adam Samuelsson to Worcester for Future Considerations
Published on November 12, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release
STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, announced they have traded defenseman Adam Samuelsson to the Worcester Railers for future considerations.
Samuelsson, 25, did not appear in any games this season for the Knight Monsters. The White Plains, New York native spent last season overseas with Borås HC in Sweden, where he recorded 15 points in 36 games.
Samuelsson has appeared in 82 ECHL games over his career with the Tulsa Oilers, Newfoundland Growlers, Maine Mariners, and Jacksonville Icemen.
The Knight Monsters continue their road trip tomorrow, Thursday, November 13, as they face the Greensboro Gargoyles for the first time in franchise history. Puck drop is set for 4 pm PT. Pregame coverage on the Knight Monsters broadcast network begins at 3:50 pm.
The Knight Monsters return home on Thursday, November 20, to take on the Savannah Ghost Pirates at Tahoe Blue Event Center. Puck drop is at 10:30 am. Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are now available. For more information, visit www.knightmonstershockey.com.
