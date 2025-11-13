Knight Monsters Trade Defenseman Adam Samuelsson to Worcester for Future Considerations

Published on November 12, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, announced they have traded defenseman Adam Samuelsson to the Worcester Railers for future considerations.

Samuelsson, 25, did not appear in any games this season for the Knight Monsters. The White Plains, New York native spent last season overseas with Borås HC in Sweden, where he recorded 15 points in 36 games.

Samuelsson has appeared in 82 ECHL games over his career with the Tulsa Oilers, Newfoundland Growlers, Maine Mariners, and Jacksonville Icemen.

The Knight Monsters continue their road trip tomorrow, Thursday, November 13, as they face the Greensboro Gargoyles for the first time in franchise history. Puck drop is set for 4 pm PT. Pregame coverage on the Knight Monsters broadcast network begins at 3:50 pm.

