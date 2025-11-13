Rush Grab a Point, Suffer Overtime Defeat in Indy

Published on November 12, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Ryan Wagner of the Rapid City Rush

(FISHERS, Ind.)- The Rapid City Rush started hot with a three-goal first period, but saw a three-goal lead slip away in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Indy Fuel at Fishers Event Center on Wednesday.

Matt Hubbarde and Chaz Smedsrud scored their first goals of the season to build a 2-0 first-period lead. Ryan Chyzowski added one late in the first, giving the Rush a 3-1 lead at the first intermission.

Ryan Wagner extended the lead, scoring for the fifth consecutive game with seven minutes remaining in the second period. The Rush's captain continues the longest goal and point-scoring streak of his career.

That 4-1 lead would not hold up for Rapid City. Indy put home two goals in a two-minute span before the second period ended, then tied the game on a power play goal early in the third.

In overtime, Indy's Lee Lapid deflected a midair centering pass from Matt Petgrave into the net just one minute in. It was the only shot of the OT.

The Rush had to play with only nine forwards and 16 skaters, their most thin lineup of the season. They will get reinforcements for Friday's game, with Parker Bowman coming back from a one-game suspension and two traded players- Darian Pilon and Bobby Russell from Toledo- expected to join the team.

Indy controlled the shots on goal and possession time in this game, with the Rush shorthanded all night. The Fuel won the shots, 38-18. This is the first time in nine games the Rush have finished with fewer than 32 shots on goal in a game.

Connor Murphy made 33 saves on 38 shots and suffered the overtime loss. Owen Flores, who came in relief at the start of the second period, earned the win with eight saves on nine shots.

Rapid City earns a point, bringing them up to 10 standings points on the season.

Next game: Friday, November 14 at Indy. 7:00 p.m. EST puck drop from Fishers Event Center.

