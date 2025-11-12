Blades Bully Swamp Rabbits 5-0 in Morning Game

Florida Everblades forward Oliver Cooper (right) gets into it with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades scored five goals in the second period to rout the Greenville Swamp Rabbits 5-0 on Wednesday.

Even though the first saw no goals, the Everblades had plenty of chances to open the scoring, leading the shot count 15-8 over the Swamp Rabbits. Kyle Betts also had a goal disallowed after it was ruled he knocked the puck down with a high stick.

The scoring started early in the second period, as Oliver Chau and Oliver Cooper scored 44 seconds apart from each other to give Florida a quick 2-0 lead. Chau's net drive got him his second of the season, while Cooper's rebound strike was his first goal with the Everblades.

Florida's net-front success was continued with Jesse Lansdell's fourth goal of the year making it 3-0 as he crashed the crease to get a greasy goal. Not long after, Craig Needham scored just seconds after being stymied on a breakaway, burying his third in a similar manner to Chau, before Carson Gicewicz rifled one in on the power play to make it 5-0 and give himself four markers this season. Throughout the second, the Blades put up a season-high 25 shots on goal and chased Greenville's Isaiah Saville out of the crease.

The third saw the Swamp Rabbits pressure to get a goal, and they did have one called off after a review for goaltender interference. That goal was as close as Greenville would get to beating David Tendeck, who pitched a 31-save shutout in his first start for Florida this year.

The Everblades went 1/5 on the man advantage and kept Greenville off the board on all eight of their power play attempts. Florida faces a rematch against the Swamp Rabbits on Friday, November 14 at 7:05 p.m.

BLADES BITS

Tendeck's shutout was his first with the Florida Everblades and fifth in his ECHL career.

Reid Duke and Anthony Romano both had two assists, and both now have three-game point streaks.

16 Everblades had at least one shot on goal, and 12 of them had multiple shots.

