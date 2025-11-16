Swamp Rabbits Hang on for 2-1 Win over Blades

Published on November 15, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades defenseman Sean Allen (right) vs. the Greenville Swamp Rabbits

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits managed to hold on for a 2-1 win over the Florida Everblades Saturday afternoon.

For a second straight game, Greenville opened the scoring - after Florida failed to clear the puck out of their zone, Dante Sheriff found Parker Berge in the right circle who blew his first of the year past David Tendeck to open the scoring. The Swamp Rabbits held a 10-5 lead in shots after the first.

Florida managed to hem Greenville in their own zone midway through the second, which allowed them to tire the stranded players out. From the point, Gianfranco Cassaro found a lane and wristed home his second of the season to tie the game. Late in the period, Ryan O'Reilly got sprung on a rush and beat Tendeck to restore Greenville's lead.

The third featured a heavy blitz from the Blades, but despite numerous chances, Florida was unable to tie the game and lost their first road game against a divisional foe this season. Pierce Charleson made 28 saves for the win while Tendeck stopped 24 shots in his first loss of the season. Florida went 0/3 while Greenville went 0/4 on the power play.

Florida returns home next week for a pair of games against the South Carolina Stingrays, starting Wednesday, November 19 at 7:30 p.m.

BLADES BITS

Quinton Burns made his professional hockey debut for Florida. Burns is a prospect for the St. Louis Blues in the first year of his entry level contract. He was drafted in the third round of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft by the Blues from the Ontario Hockey League's Kingston Frontenacs.

Cassaro, Oliver Chau, and Kyle Betts led Florida with four shots each.

