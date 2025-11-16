Tung Nearly Perfect to Beat Heartlanders, 3-1
Published on November 15, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Iowa Heartlanders News Release
Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders took 37 shots, but Bloomington Bison goaltender Callum Tung allowed one goal in a 3-1 loss for the Heartlanders Saturday at Xtream Arena. Tung stopped the first 27 shots he faced. Iowa scored their lone goal from Max Patterson on a short-handed strike 1:03 into the third period. Riley Mercer made 24 saves on 27 shots for the Heartlanders in defeat.
Bloomington scored the only first-period goal off a shot from Parker Gavlas 7:37 into the frame. The Bison found the back of the net two more times in the second period with goals from Kyle Jackson (3:03) and Daniel Tedesco (4:07) for a three-goal edge.
Iowa broke through on Patterson's goal at 1:03 of the third period to get within two. Iowa intercepted a Bison pass for a partial breakaway for Patterson. He pumped the brakes, juked the defender and went top shelf on Tung. The Heartlanders attempted nine more shots in the period, but Tung stopped them all for the win.
The Heartlanders are next at home Wed., Nov. 19 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Kalamazoo. On Fri., Nov. 21 at 7:00 p.m., the Heartlanders host Cincinnati for Dash's Derby at Xtream Arena.
