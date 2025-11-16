Stingrays Win Fifth-Straight, Down Solar Bears, 5-3
Published on November 15, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
South Carolina Stingrays News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - Behind two goals from Kyler Kupka and three points from Jalen Luypen, the South Carolina Stingrays handled the Orlando Solar Bears, 5-3, on Saturday night at the North Charleston Coliseum in front of 5,424 fans to extend their win streak to five games.
South Carolina (9-3-0-0) wasted no time jumping in front in the fourth meeting with Orlando (1-10-0-0) this season. Dean Loukus put home his first goal of the season just 3:26 into the 1st period, putting the Stingrays ahead, 1-0. Orlando found an answer from Spencer Kersten nearly five minutes later tying the game at one.
In the later stages of the 1st period, South Carolina took the lead for good. Stan Cooley wired home his second goal of the season beating Orlando netminder Harrison Meneghin over the blocker, moving South Carolina ahead, 2-1, heading into the 1st intermission.
Nearly midway through the 2nd period, South Carolina went to the penalty kill leading by one, and found its first short-handed goal of the season. Jalen Luypen danced past Solar Bears defenseman Nick Anderson and flipped a backhand shot past Meneghin, extending the lead to two, 3-1. The Stingrays took that two-goal lead to the 3rd and added insurance early in the 3rd period.
The Stingrays went to the power play twice within the first five minutes of the 3rd period and capitalized both times. Kyler Kupka slotted home a big rebound to put the Stingrays ahead, 4-1, with 15:40 left in regulation. Right after the goal from Kupka, South Carolina returned to the power play and Kupka deflected home a centering pass from Luypen past Meneghin, building the lead to four, 5-1.
Trailing by four, Orlando did not go away. The Solar Bears scored two goals across the final seven minutes but South Carolina rolled to a 5-3 victory for its fifth-straight win. Netminder Seth Eisele saved 23 shots on 26 attempts in the win.
After sweeping the three-game homestand, South Carolina begins another four-game road trip on Wednesday against the Florida Everblades. Puck drop is slated for 7:30 p.m. from the Hertz Center in Estero, Florida.
Images from this story
|
South Carolina Stingrays react after a goal
