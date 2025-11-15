Blades Aim to Complete Sweep of Swamp Rabbits

Published on November 15, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades News Release









Florida Everblades defenseman Connor Doherty

(Florida Everblades) Florida Everblades defenseman Connor Doherty(Florida Everblades)

Greenville, S.C. - The Florida Everblades will wrap up their three-game series against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits today at 4:05 p.m. ET, looking to complete the sweep after securing their second straight victory with a 3-2 win last night.

Greenville struck first in last night's opening period when Ryan O'Reilly netted his first goal of the season. Florida answered quickly, as Sean Allen buried his own first of the year off a faceoff win by Anthony Beauchamp, who picked up his first point in an Everblades sweater with the assist.

O'Reilly regained the lead for Greenville with his second goal of the night, having already scored shorthanded and later adding one on the power play. Florida responded once again, this time with Ben Brar tying the game on his first goal of the season. Florida sealed the win with a power play game-winner from Kyle Betts.

Kade Landry continues to pace Florida's blue line with five assists and is currently riding a three-game point streak. Up front, Reid Duke leads the team with 10 points (3 goals, 7 assists). For Greenville, Tate Singleton tops the Rabbits' offense with 10 points (4 goals, 6 assists), while five different defensemen share the team lead on the back end with four points each.

In this series, the Everblades have doubled up the Swamp Rabbits on the power play, converting at 20% compared to Greenville's 10%. However, the Rabbits hold the edge on the penalty kill, operating at 91% while Florida sits at 87%.

Blades goaltender Cam Johnson enters with a .902 save percentage and a 2.24 goals-against average, while Greenville's Mattias Sholl holds a .932 save percentage and a 2.11 goals-against average.

Following tonight's matchup, the Blades will face the South Carolina Stingrays in a pair of home games starting Wednesday, November 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Images from this story







ECHL Stories from November 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.