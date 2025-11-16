King Tallies Four Points, Parsons Records Gordie Howe Hat Trick in 5-4 Victory over K-Wings

Published on November 15, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. - The Cincinnati Cyclones recorded a 5-4 victory over the Kalamazoo Wings on Saturday night at Wings Event Center. Catapulted by a four-point outburst from Ben King and a Gordie Howe hat trick from Rhett Parsons, Cincinnati takes the first of two games against the Wings.

The Cyclones got off and running early in the game. While on the penalty kill, Ben King swatted home a puck from mid air to fool Jonathan Lemieux and make it 1-0 Cyclones. The goal extends King's point streak to seven games, tying the current ECHL lead.

At the 7:53 mark of the first period, Cincinnati would extend their lead to two off Ryan Kirwan's sixth goal of the season. The goal came on the power play and marks Kirwan's fifth PPG of the season. His fifth goal on the man advantage ties for the most in the ECHL this season.

Antonio Venuto would get one back for Kalamazoo, but the Cyclones power play would strike again. With a second left in the period, Justin Vaive scored to make 3-1 heading into the intermission. Vaive now has points in five of his last six games played.

Kalamazoo would claw back into the game, scoring two goals in less than two minutes to tie the game. Hunter Strand would score on a breakaway before Venuto scored his second of the game.

Rhett Parsons would score on a beautiful passing play to make it 4-3 before the intermission. With the goal, the second-year defenseman notched his first professional goal.

Nick Rhéaume would score the eventual game-winning goal to provide some insurance in the third period. A rebound gave Rhéaume his third of the season and his second multi-point performance of the season.

Jack Jaunich would get one back for Kalamazoo, but Ken Appleby stonewalled the Wings in the dying minutes to preserve the victory and give the Cyclones their second road win of the season.

The Cyclones return to action tomorrow afternoon for a rematch against the K-Wings at the Wings Event Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET and can be streamed on FloHockey and the Cyclones Radio Network.

