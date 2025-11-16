Hillebrand Buries a Goal on a Breakaway in Gritty Walleye Win

Published on November 15, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo, OH - The Toledo Walleye won tonight's game at Huntington Center over the Fort Wayne Komets by a score of 2-1. Jordan Ernst got his second goal in as many games, Chad Hillebrand recorded the game-winner, and Brandon Hawkins and Jacob Truscott had assists on both goals. Nolan Lalonde stopped 22 of 23 shots, his fewest number of goals against as a pro.

How it Happened:

Fort Wayne got the game's first power play thanks to an early tripping penalty to Toledo, but the Fish killed it off with ease. Outside of that, the first period was filled with a lot of puck battles and minimal stoppages in play, however no other penalties or scoring. Each team finished the first period with 7 shots on goal.

Jordan Ernst got the Walleye on the board first with a breakaway wrist shot, his third goal of the year at the 6:33 mark of the second period. Brandon Hawkins and Jacob Truscott got the assists on the goal, the third assist in three games from Hawkins.

The Walleye went on a power play soon after, as former Fish Jalen Smereck lifted the puck out of play, earning a minor penalty for delay of game. Toledo couldn't convert and then took a penalty of their own. However, Fort Wayne got called for goaltender interference, which set up a minute of 4-on-4 hockey, followed by a minute of power-play time for Toledo.

Neither team converted on their power play opportunities and the game remained 1-0 in favor of the Walleye. Toledo led 1-0 at the end of the second but trailed in shots 17-16.

Chad Hillebrand kicked off the scoring quickly in the third period with a breakaway goal for his fifth of the year, assisted (again) by Brandon Hawkins and Jacob Truscott at the 1:02 mark. Fort Wayne got on the board 58 seconds later, scoring their first goal at the 2:00 mark of the period.

Fort Wayne got called for a slash, so Toledo got another shot at the power play at the 10:55 mark of the third period but didn't convert. Fort Wayne didn't get a chance to pull their goaltender until there were 35 seconds left thanks to continued pressure by Toledo's offense. Toledo held onto the win, with a final score of 2-1. Neither team scored on the power play, and Fort Wayne outshot Toledo 23-21.

Local 245 Three Stars:

1 - F Chad Hillebrand, TOL (GWG)

2 - F Brandon Hawkins, TOL (2 A)

3 - F Jordan Ernst (1 G)

What's Next:

The Walleye will head back to Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati on Tuesday morning for an early morning face-off with the Cyclones. Toledo has taken both games so far this season against Cincinnati, once at Huntington Center this past Wednesday and the other in Cincinnati on Friday. Puck drop for Tuesday's game is set for 10:30 AM.







