Everblades Agree to Terms with Hudson Elynuik
Published on November 15, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Florida Everblades News Release
ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades have agreed to terms with forward Hudson Elynuik to a standard player contract.
Elynuik, 28, last played in the ECHL with two games for the Rapid City Rush in 2021-22. Prior to that, the Calgary, Alberta native played with the Newfoundland Growlers in 2019, helping the club win the Kelly Cup that season. Away from the ECHL, Elynuik played 210 games with the Toronto Marlies, Tucson Roadrunners, and Chicago Wolves in the American Hockey League, totaling 25 goals and 46 assists in that span. Last season, he played for Kunlun Red Star in the Kontinental Hockey League, getting two goals and seven assists over 52 games. He started this season in Slovakia with HK 32 Liptovsky Mikulas, getting two goals and an assist in five games.
Elynuik is a former draft pick of the Carolina Hurricanes, selected 74th overall in 2016 from the Spokane Chiefs. His father, Pat, played 506 NHL games with the Winnipeg Jets, Washington Capitals, Tampa Bay Lightning, and Ottawa Senators.
Images from this story
|
Forward Hudson Elynuik with the Chicago Wolves
