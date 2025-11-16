Cronin's Goal Not Enough as Mariners Swept in Wheeling

Published on November 15, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners News Release







WHEELING, WV - The Maine Mariners, proud affiliates of the NHL's Boston Bruins and AHL's Providence Bruins, fell to the Wheeling Nailers for the second night in a row, dropping a 4-1 score on Saturday night at WesBanco Arena. The Nailers took over the North Division lead with their eighth win in a row. Robert Cronin scored Maine's lone goal

For the second night in a row, it was a scoreless opening period, highlighted by a fight between Maine's Shawn Element and Wheeling's Matthew Quercia, responding to the cross-checking incident that resulted in Element's suspension on October 25th. Wheeling outshot Maine 9-7 in the first, but it remained scoreless through 20 minutes.

Wheeling took a 1-0 lead at 11:52 of the second period when Quercia's shot glanced off Max Graham in the slot. The Nailers struck again in the final minute of the period with Mike Posma locating a loose puck around Brad Arvanitis and sliding it home before the Mariners could clear it out.

The Mariners finally solved Nailer netminder Jake Smith at 12:20 of the third when Element sent Robert Cronin in on a breakaway, and Cronin potted his own rebound. Zach Urdahl's back door tap-in at 16:28 would restore Wheeling's two-goal lead and Posma's empty netter about a minute later completed a four-goal weekend and iced the game.

The Mariners (7-3-1-1) will play their next two games at Worcester, beginning Tuesday morning at 10:05 AM, followed by Friday at 7:05 PM. The Mariners are back on home ice on Sunday, November 23rd for "Throwback Night" presented by Visit Maine against the Norfolk Admirals at 3 PM. The promotion includes "throwback ticket prices" of $10, not including Ticketmaster fees.

Single game tickets for all home games are available at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. Ticket packages including the 207 Club, half-season and 12-game plans, 12-ticket flex plans, and group discounts are also available by calling 833-GO-MAINE, filling out an inquiry form at MarinersOfMaine.com, or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.







ECHL Stories from November 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.