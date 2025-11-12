Mead Named Chairman of ECHL Board of Governors

GLENS FALLS - The ECHL announced on Wednesday that Adirondack Thunder President Jeff Mead has been named as Chairman of the League's Board of Governors.

Mead was named as President of the Thunder on July 1, 2017, adding on to his position as General Manager of Harding Mazotti Arena. In 2023-24, he received the Blake Cullen Award as ECHL ¬ËExecutive of the Year.

A Glens Falls native, Mead returned to the area in 2015 as he took over the then named Glens Falls Civic Center as General Manager. Mead also serves on the Downtown Business Improvement District as the organization's treasurer and is a member of the Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.

Prior to joining the Civic Center, Mead had served as the General Manager of three entertainment complexes, most recently the Blue Sky Sports Center in Allen, Texas from 2012-15. Mead also served as the general manager of the Dr. Pepper StarCenters, the official practice rink of the Dallas Stars, for three years from 2009-12. From 1999-2009, Mead worked for Polar Ice Entertainment the operating company of the Dr. Pepper StarCenters, where he served as the General Manager and Regional Director of Operations. With Polar, Mead worked at several locations, including Grapevine, Texas, where he operated the facility, negotiated naming rights and helped to bring the Stars to the complex.

Mead is a 1997 graduate of the State University of New York at Potsdam, where he lettered in varsity hockey for four seasons. Mead and the Bears won the 1996 SUNYAC Championship and reached the NCAA Division III quarterfinals in 1996. Prior to playing collegiate hockey, Mead won two New York State High School Hockey State Titles with Glens Falls High School.







