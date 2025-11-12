Cyclones Fall to Walleye 3-2

TOLEDO, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones fell to the Toledo Walleye, 3-2, on Wednesday morning at the Huntington Center. Two power play goals for the Walleye catapulted them over the Cyclones in their first of 15 meetings this season.

A two-goal first period gave Toledo the lead heading into the first intermission. Colby Ambrosio notched his second of the season just 1:44 into the game to make it 1-0. Tanner Kelly would score late in the period to double the Toledo lead.

The Cyclones would fight back in the second period. 3:16 in the middle frame, Ben King scored his third goal of the season to make it 2-1. With his goal, King extended his point streak to six games.

Cincinnati would tie the game later in the second period. Braeden Kressler drove in down the right wing and scored five hole to tie the game at 2-2. Kressler's first goal of the season was assisted by Gunnarwolfe Fontaine and Ben King.

Toledo would score again just seconds after their power play expired. Riley McCourt scored the eventual game-winning goal to give the Walleye the lead heading into the third.

Cincinnati would outshoot Toledo 26-9 between the second and third period. Despite the late push, the Cyclones fell to their division rivals on Wednesday morning.

The Cyclones return to Heritage Bank Center on Friday night for a rematch against the Walleye. The game serves as the team's Military Appreciation Night, with puck drop scheduled for 7:35 p.m. ET. Tickets can be found on cycloneshockey.com.

