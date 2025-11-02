Cyclones Complete Another Late Comeback, Defeat Bison, 5-4, in OT

CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones completed yet another late comeback after defeating the Bloomington Bison, 5-4, on Saturday night at Heritage Bank Center. An overtime-winning goal from Gunnarwolfe Fontaine gave Cincinnati their second OTW of the season.

Cincinnati drew first blood after a scoreless first period. Nick Rhéaume notched his first professional goal on a broken play to make it 1-0, Cincinnati.

After a response from Bloomington's Daniel Tedesco, the Cyclones responded with back-to-back goals. Rhéaume assisted on a redirected shot from Marko Sikic to make it 2-1. Nearly six minutes later, Ryan Kirwan scored his second of the season on the power play to double Cincinnati's lead.

The Cyclone lead would be short lived. Lou-Félix Denis and Chongmin Lee would score two goals in less than a minute to even the score at 3-3. The six-goal second period would take both teams into the final frame tied.

The Bison would take their first lead of the game, scoring at the 8:40 mark of the third period off a goal from Nikita Sedov.

Cincinnati would draw a late penalty once again. With the netminder pulled, Ryan Kirwan scored his second PPG of the game with 1:41 left in regulation. His second of the night would send the Cyclones into overtime for the second time this season.

Gunnarwolfe Fontaine would do the rest, scoring his first goal as a Cyclone in overtime to give Cincinnati the victory on home ice. Lincoln Griffin got the assist on the game-winning goal. Fontaine's game winner was his first professional goal as the Cyclones finished the weekend with a home win.

Ken Appleby made 26 between the pipes en route to his second victory of the season. Hugo Ollas recorded the loss with a 30/35 save performance tonight.

