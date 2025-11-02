Cyclones Complete Another Late Comeback, Defeat Bison, 5-4, in OT
Published on November 1, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones completed yet another late comeback after defeating the Bloomington Bison, 5-4, on Saturday night at Heritage Bank Center. An overtime-winning goal from Gunnarwolfe Fontaine gave Cincinnati their second OTW of the season.
Cincinnati drew first blood after a scoreless first period. Nick Rhéaume notched his first professional goal on a broken play to make it 1-0, Cincinnati.
After a response from Bloomington's Daniel Tedesco, the Cyclones responded with back-to-back goals. Rhéaume assisted on a redirected shot from Marko Sikic to make it 2-1. Nearly six minutes later, Ryan Kirwan scored his second of the season on the power play to double Cincinnati's lead.
The Cyclone lead would be short lived. Lou-Félix Denis and Chongmin Lee would score two goals in less than a minute to even the score at 3-3. The six-goal second period would take both teams into the final frame tied.
The Bison would take their first lead of the game, scoring at the 8:40 mark of the third period off a goal from Nikita Sedov.
Cincinnati would draw a late penalty once again. With the netminder pulled, Ryan Kirwan scored his second PPG of the game with 1:41 left in regulation. His second of the night would send the Cyclones into overtime for the second time this season.
Gunnarwolfe Fontaine would do the rest, scoring his first goal as a Cyclone in overtime to give Cincinnati the victory on home ice. Lincoln Griffin got the assist on the game-winning goal. Fontaine's game winner was his first professional goal as the Cyclones finished the weekend with a home win.
Ken Appleby made 26 between the pipes en route to his second victory of the season. Hugo Ollas recorded the loss with a 30/35 save performance tonight.
The Cyclones return to Heritage Bank Center on Friday, November 1 as the club hosts the Iowa Heartlanders on Shutout the Hate Night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:35 p.m. ET and can be streamed on FloHockey and the Cyclones Radio Network.
Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com.
ECHL Stories from November 1, 2025
- Cyclones Complete Another Late Comeback, Defeat Bison, 5-4, in OT - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Allen Comes Back to Defeat Rush, 6-3 - Rapid City Rush
- Mavericks Edged, 4-3, by Tulsa - Kansas City Mavericks
- Sholl's First Pro Shutout Give Swamp Rabbits a Weekend Sweep - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Sellout Crowd Treated to Home-Opening Victory - Wheeling Nailers
- Bison Erase Two-Goal Deficit, Earn Point in Cincinnati - Bloomington Bison
- Walleye Score Three Short-Handed Goals in Home-Opener Win - Toledo Walleye
- Thunder Edged in Overtime on Saturday Night, 3-2 - Wichita Thunder
- Fuel Fall to Toledo After Crucial Second Period - Indy Fuel
- Savannah Drops Road Opener - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Admirals Late Comeback Falls Short In Wheeling - Norfolk Admirals
- South Carolina Falls to Greenville, 4-0 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Fast Start Helps Oilers to Back-To-Back Wins over Mavericks - Tulsa Oilers
- Heartlanders Fall to Komets, 2-0 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Saturday Game Ends with 5-1 Railers Loss to Reading - Worcester Railers HC
- Thunder Down Mariners in Shootout 3-2 - Adirondack Thunder
- Komets Pick up Another Shutout Win on the Road - Fort Wayne Komets
- Mariners Extend Point Streak to Four in Shootout Loss - Maine Mariners
- Third Period Comeback Brings Gargoyles' First Win in Franchise History - Greensboro Gargoyles
- ECHL Transactions - November 1 - ECHL
- Mariners Bring Back Jones, Add Raymond - Maine Mariners
- 6'4" Defenseman Artem Guryev Assigned to Reading by Philadelphia - Reading Royals
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Game Day Preview: Military Night with the Americans - Allen Americans
- Blades Face Thunder to Start November - Florida Everblades
- Thunder Hold off Everblades for 2-1 Win - Florida Everblades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cincinnati Cyclones Stories
- Cyclones Complete Another Late Comeback, Defeat Bison, 5-4, in OT
- 'Clones Fall to Fuel 2-1 on Home Ice
- Cyclones Stun the Fuel, Win 5-4 on the Road in Overtime
- Cyclones Earn First Victory of 2025-26, Defeat Komets, 3-1, at Home
- 'Clones Fall to Nailers, 5-3, in 2025-26 Season Opener