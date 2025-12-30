Cyclones Acquire Jordan Kaplan from Wheeling Via Trade

Cincinnati Cyclones News Release







CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones, proud ECHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs, today announced that the team has acquired forward Jordan Kaplan in a trade with the Wheeling Nailers. Cincinnati acquired Kaplan in exchange for forward Owen Cole.

Kaplan, 28, has recorded a goal and five assists in 16 games played this season as a member of the Nailers. The Bridgewater, NJ native has over five seasons of experience at the ECHL level. In 222 games played, Kaplan has 45 goals, 74 assists (119 points). In 2023-24, he represented the Savannah Ghost Pirates in the ECHL Midseason All-Star Game.

Prior to his professional career, he spent four collegiate seasons with Sacred Heart University and the University of Vermont. Over the course of his career, he recorded 26 goals, 32 assists (58 points) over the course of 116 games (2017-21).

