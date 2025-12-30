Cyclones Acquire Jordan Kaplan from Wheeling Via Trade
Published on December 30, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones, proud ECHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs, today announced that the team has acquired forward Jordan Kaplan in a trade with the Wheeling Nailers. Cincinnati acquired Kaplan in exchange for forward Owen Cole.
Kaplan, 28, has recorded a goal and five assists in 16 games played this season as a member of the Nailers. The Bridgewater, NJ native has over five seasons of experience at the ECHL level. In 222 games played, Kaplan has 45 goals, 74 assists (119 points). In 2023-24, he represented the Savannah Ghost Pirates in the ECHL Midseason All-Star Game.
Prior to his professional career, he spent four collegiate seasons with Sacred Heart University and the University of Vermont. Over the course of his career, he recorded 26 goals, 32 assists (58 points) over the course of 116 games (2017-21).
Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com.
ECHL Stories from December 30, 2025
- ECHL & Phpa Ratify Collective Bargaining Agreement - Kalamazoo Wings
- 2025-26 ECHL Regular Season Resumes Tonight - Bloomington Bison
- Cyclones Acquire Jordan Kaplan from Wheeling Via Trade - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Cavallin, Johansson Re-Assigned to Maine - Maine Mariners
- Nailers Acquire Forward Owen Cole from Cincinnati - Wheeling Nailers
- ECHL, PHPA Ratify New Collective Bargaining Agreement - ECHL
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cincinnati Cyclones Stories
- Cyclones Acquire Jordan Kaplan from Wheeling Via Trade
- ECHL, PHPA Reach Tentative Deal on New Collective Bargaining Agreement
- Saturday's Cyclones Game vs. K-Wings Postponed as Result of ECHL Player Strike
- Tonight's Cyclones Game vs. K-Wings Postponed as Result of ECHL Player Strike
- Kirwan Completes Comeback, 'Clones Defeat Komets, 4-3, in Overtime