Bison Sign Forwards Mikhail Abramov and Griffen Fox

Published on December 30, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Bloomington Bison News Release







Bloomington, Ill. - Bloomington Bison Head Coach and VP of Hockey Operations Phillip Barski announced today that the team has signed forwards Mikhail Abramov and Griffen Fox to standard player contracts.

Abramov, 27, played 25 games with the VHL's Metallurg Novokuznetsk last season and has over six years of professional hockey experience between the VHL and the KHL, Russia's highest-level league.

The 6-foot-1, 192-pound Neryungri, Russia, native has scored three goals and seven points in 39 career KHL games with Kunlun Red Star and HK Sochi and has amassed 50 points (21g-29a) in 158 career VHL games with numerous teams.

Fox, 25, began the season with the SHPL's Peoria Rivermen and has registered 43 points (22g-21a) in 69 career SPHL games with a +33 rating.

From Brantford, Ontario, Fox attended Lakehead University before beginning his professional career with a nine-game ECHL debut in spring of 2024.

He scored one goal in seven games with the Fort Wayne Komets and finished the season by appearing in two games with the Allen Americans. In 70 university games, the 6-foot-1, 190-pound center tabbed 60 points (24g-36a).

Join the Bison for Star Wars Night on Saturday, January 10 when the first 1,500 fans will receive a team-branded giveaway lightsaber!

Single-game tickets are available for ALL Bloomington Bison home games starting as low as $20! Visit ticketmaster.com or call 309-965-HERD to purchase tickets today.







ECHL Stories from December 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.